World’s Largest Bounce House Coming To Metro Detroit In June

(CBS DETROIT) — The world’s largest bounce home is returning to Michigan this 12 months.

“The Big Bounce America,” standing at 32 ft tall, is returning on June 10-12 at Steffens Park in Fraser.

The 16,000 sq. foot attraction features a custom-made sports activities area and a space-themed bounce home.

Ticket costs begin at $19. Visit thebigbounceamerica.com for extra data and to buy tickets.

