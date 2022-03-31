Americas
World’s Largest Bounce House Coming To Metro Detroit In June
(CBS DETROIT) — The world’s largest bounce home is returning to Michigan this 12 months.
“The Big Bounce America,” standing at 32 ft tall, is returning on June 10-12 at Steffens Park in Fraser.
The 16,000 sq. foot attraction features a custom-made sports activities area and a space-themed bounce home.
Ticket costs begin at $19. Visit thebigbounceamerica.com for extra data and to buy tickets.
