World’s most ridiculous U-turn

A driver has carried out a powerful U-turn in a precarious place, with the entire nail-baiting episode caught on digicam.

Footage uploaded to social media confirmed the motorist repeatedly reversing so the again wheels had been virtually over the cliff.

But he stored management and accomplished the hair-raising manoeuvre in below two minutes.

The nailbiting video has had greater than 18 million views on-line.

It impressed many, however one individual tweeted: “Driving backwards would have been more logical!”

The identification of the driving force and placement are unknown.

In the clip, believed to be in Hong Kong, you may see the driving force within the individuals provider making a full again flip as he precariously inches the car again.

While on the identical time ensuring it doesn’t fall down the cliff or collide with the hills on the opposite facet.

Many individuals have been in awe of the driving force’s expertise, however some had been left questioning why didn’t he merely drive the automobile backwards or ahead to a safer spot.

One individual tweeted, “Beyond perfection!”, one other remarked, “Driving backwards would have been more logical!”

