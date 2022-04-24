World’s oldest living gorilla celebrates her 65th birthday at the Berlin Zoo

The Guinness World Records is understood for sharing attention-grabbing and intriguing posts about world data that appear fascinating on their official Instagram web page. Like this video posted by the Guinness World Records in regards to the world’s oldest dwelling gorilla in captivity. The oldest dwelling gorilla is known as Fatou and he or she celebrated her sixty fifth birthday this week on the Berlin Zoo.

To have a good time the day, the gorilla was given a cake and he or she relished it which is actually cute to look at. The video was posted by the Guinness World Records on their Instagram web page a day in the past and it’s got greater than 2.84 lakh views to date.

“Oldest living gorilla in captivity – Fatou celebrated her 65th birthday this week!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

“Happiest of Birthdays dear one! And many more!!!” commented an Instagram consumer. “Harry Birthday Fatou! Health and long life,” posted one other. A 3rd particular person posted, “The fact that she is this old shows she is clearly being well taken care of and looked after.”

The Berlin Zoo had posted in regards to the gorilla’s birthday on their Instagram web page on April 13. “Happy Birthday, dear Fatou! Our Gorilla lady is celebrating her 65th birthday today, making her the oldest Gorilla in the world. The traditional birthday cake could not be missing this year either. The birthday meal is always something very special for Fatou,” it had written within the caption in English.

See the put up under:

What are your ideas in regards to the world’s oldest gorilla?