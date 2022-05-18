World’s oldest man will turn 113 soon, he’s from Venezuela. Watch to know more

As of 4 February 2022, Juan Vicente Pérez of Venezuela has been formally introduced because the oldest dwelling human (male) on the age of 112 years and 253 days. As of immediately, he’s 112 years, 11 months, and 22 days previous. And guess what? This cheerful former sheriff’s 113th birthday is developing quickly! The official Instagram web page of Guinness World Records has shared a video to mark this achievement.

Adding to the official website of Guinness World Records, Juan was born in 1909 in Venezuela itself. He was the ninth of ten kids. His household relocated to Los Pajuiles in San José de Bolivar in 1914. He started working in agriculture alongside his father and brothers on the age of 5, helping with sugar cane and occasional harvesting.

While nonetheless working in agriculture, he moved on to change into a sheriff in Caricuena in 1948, the place he was in control of resolving land and household conflicts for ten years. Apart from agriculture, considered one of Juan’s best passions is to strengthen his relationship with God and his household. He appreciates his life, in addition to the meals and folks in his surroundings.

Take a have a look at the video of him posted by Guinness World Records:

The video was shared only a day in the past and has already amassed greater than 2.8 lakh views on it. It has additionally obtained a number of congratulatory feedback from individuals who wished Juan so as to mark this event.

An Instagram person wrote, “Happy birthday to the world’s oldest papa.” “Juan Vicente is just 10 days away from his 113th birthday. He will be celebrating this remarkable achievement in the company of his family and close friends.,” reads one other remark from the poster. A 3rd remark relates, “We have the same birthday!”

What are your ideas on the world’s oldest dwelling man?