Worried about WhatsApp privacy? This will make you sleep better

WhatsApp final seen function to alter this fashion! WhatsApp privateness has simply taken a BIG step ahead.

WhatsApp might blow cold and warm over many points, however it’s fairly dynamic in nature! We say so, as a result of there’s something or different that you could nearly all the time see altering on the app. This might be within the type of an everyday replace or the debut of a complete new function. To make your messaging and sharing expertise higher, Meta-owned prompt messaging apps retains introducing new options and updates. A number of days in the past, WhatsApp introduced its imaginative and prescient whereas introducing new options reminiscent of Emoji reactions, Admin entry to delete problematic messages, greater file sharing, and as much as 32 contributors on a single audio name, and the much-awaited Community function lastly. Now, there’s something extra and it has to do with WhatsApp privateness points, one thing that has anxious so a lot of its customers for such a very long time!

The WhatsApp updates and beta trackers, WaBetaInfo confirmed that customers will be capable of conceal the WhatsApp ‘final seen’ standing from a specific contact. Right now, as a way to conceal the standing, customers need to do it for everybody. WhatsApp customers will now be capable of restrict the ‘Last Seen’ operate too from specific contacts. On the identical grounds, WhatsApp can be testing the flexibility to limit Profile Photo viewing choice and ‘About’ part to restricted contacts solely.

How does this WhatsApp privateness function change?

WaBetaInfo reported that if you happen to open your WhatsApp Settings and transfer to Privacy settings in Account, there one can find Last Seen, Profile Photo, and About sections. Soon, you will note a brand new choice referred to as “My Contacts Except…”. According to the WhatsApp tracker, this selection will allow you to exclude some individuals from seeing your data on WhatsApp.

Let’s say, you don’t want to set your final seen to “Nobody” when you’ve got disabled it because of sure contacts, you may merely exclude just a few contacts from seeing your final seen now. Though, you should word that after you choose contacts beneath My Contacts Except, you then received’t be capable of see their final seen additionally. Well, this received’t be the identical for the About and Profile part, as it is possible for you to to examine different contacts’ profiles and data.

To get this function, you will have to replace your WhatsApp to the most recent model or it could be rolled out quickly to your account.