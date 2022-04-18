“Worried For India’s Future”: BJP’s Varun Gandhi’s Swipe At Centre On Jobs

Varun Gandhi: Varun Gandhi took a swipe at Centre over unemployement and jobs.

Pilibhit (UP):

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday stated though 1.5 crore posts are mendacity vacant within the nation, unemployed youths are roaming round on empty abdomen. Gandhi, who’s on a two-day go to to his constituency right here, questioned his personal party-led authorities over the unemployment problem, and stated crores of unemployed have no idea what’s going to occur to them subsequent.

In an announcement issued by his spokesperson M R Malik, Varun Gandhi acknowledged, “Our fight is for employment and economic equality, our constitution says everyone should get equal economic opportunities. That is possible when there is work with everyone.”

“No one got money in his bank account and 2 crore jobs (as promised) were not given. The farmer’s income which was to be doubled also did not happen,” he stated.

The native MP additionally referred to the Anna Hazare motion and the farmers agitation.

“I was the first MP to support the Anna Hazare movement and sat with the agitators. When the farmers’ movement took place, I called the officers and instructed them to look into the protesters’ demands,” he stated. Varun Gandhi was accorded a grand welcome on the Khamaria bridge right here as 1000’s of social gathering employees turned as much as hearken to his speech.

Addressing a gathering of employees, the BJP MP stated politics is “a tool to build the country”. “The real fight of our country is the fight against unemployment and corruption. Political parties and leaders should leave their rivalry and think for the future of the country. The future of the nation is not made by speeches, or by winning and losing elections, but by true service to the country,” he stated.

“I am worried for the future of the country. Here dreams are big and resources are limited. When privatisation happens, jobs will also be limited and unemployment will increase further,” he added.