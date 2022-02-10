Worrying detail spotted in photo of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

Peng Shuai tried to disclaim sexual assault allegations in a weird interview however a worrying element means individuals aren’t shopping for her story.

A Chinese official hovered over tennis star Peng Shuai as she tried to stroll again her damning sexual assault accusation in opposition to a Communist Party boss — with considered one of her interviewers conceding he was seemingly used for “propaganda”.

Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) chief of employees Wang Kan was seen sitting near Shuai in pictures printed by France’s L’Equipe newspaper of the interview, wherein the athlete tried to downplay her earlier sexual attack claim as a “huge misunderstanding”.

The New York Post stories the pictures caught Wang Kan’s reflection in a mirror as he stood with arms folded, observing a “tense” Shuai as she posed for the cameras whereas sporting a purple nationwide tracksuit.

L’Equipe stated the interview was organized and managed by the COC and was held “in a fancy Beijing hotel” being utilized by the committee, which is a delegated physique of the People’s Republic of China.

The official, Kan, introduced Shuai to the interview — after which translated her solutions from Chinese to English, regardless that she has beforehand spoken English at press conferences, L’Equipe famous.

During the chat, Shuai — who has additionally been paraded at Winter Olympic events this week — made a collection of complicated makes an attempt to stroll again her public allegations {that a} former top-ranking Communist Party official pressured her to have intercourse.

“I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way,” she claimed, regardless of having stated so clearly in a social media put up in November.

Dismissing it as a “huge misunderstanding”, Peng nonetheless admitted making the preliminary Weibo put up, however insisted she was the one who “erased it” as a result of she “wanted to”.

“I never disappeared,” Peng added, blaming her absence from the general public eye on accidents which will power her to retire at 36.

L’Equipe’s Marc Ventouillac, one of many two interviewers, advised the Associated Press this week Peng “seems to be healthy”.

But requested if he thought the athlete appeared secure, he conceded: “It’s impossible to say.”

Ventouillac admitted it might be “a part of communication, propaganda, from the Chinese Olympic Committee” to indicate “there is no problem with Peng Shuai” amid an enormous outpouring of concern.

“It’s important, I think, for the Chinese Olympic Committee, for the Communist Party and for many people in China to try to show, ‘No, there is no Peng Shuai affair’,” Ventouillac stated.

“She answered our questions without hesitating — with, I imagine, answers that she knew. She knew what she was going to say.

“She said what we expected her to say,” Ventouillac added, whereas stressing that it didn’t show the interview had been “formatted”.

The Women’s Tennis Association tweeted that it was “good to see” Peng however stated the interview “does not alleviate any of our concerns about her initial post from November 2nd”.

Chinese human rights lawyer Teng Biao was not satisfied, telling Germany’s Deutsche Welle that it gave the impression to be a “forced confession”.

“They would be forced to say what the Chinese authorities told them to say under great pressure. This is certainly the case with Peng,” he stated.

Andrea Worden, a lecturer in East Asian research at Johns Hopkins University, advised Deutsche Welle that Kan’s presence prompt “the Chinese government was in control of the process and the script”.

“He was present to ensure that she would not go off script,” she advised the German outlet.

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission