Worshipers at Canadian mosque subdue hatchet-wielding attacker, police say

The mosque assertion mentioned the person was additionally armed with “numerous other sharp edged weapons.”

Worshipers sustained minor accidents from the bear spray, police mentioned.

“The members of the Mosque quickly subdued the man until police arrived,” police mentioned in a press release.

Investigators have been contemplating “all possible motivations, including hate-motivation” for the assault, which seemed to be an “isolated incident,” police mentioned. Charges have been pending.

Police will stay “in the area to offer reassurance to the community and the Mosque and provide additional support,” the assertion mentioned.

Mississauga is about 15 miles southwest of Toronto within the province of Ontario.