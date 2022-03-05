Worshippers held at gunpoint during robbery at Mpumalanga mosque | News24

Heavily armed robbers have held worshippers at gunpoint whereas robbing them of their belongings at a mosque in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga.

A bunch of 15 closely armed robbers held worshippers at gunpoint whereas robbing them of their belongings at a mosque in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga, on Friday.

Police mentioned the occupants of a white Toyota Quantum stormed into the mosque at round 13:20 throughout Friday prayers.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala mentioned the gang then held roughly 20 worshippers at gunpoint, robbing them of their private belongings, together with cellphones.

“These rude suspects also took a car, a Toyota Corolla with registration number JRH 078 MP, belonging to one of the worshippers, before they fled the scene with the stolen items,” added Mohlala.

The victims reported the incident to the Kabokweni police, and a case of enterprise theft was opened.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the theft, saying a large search had been launched for the gang.

Manamela referred to as on residents to be looking out for individuals making an attempt to promote the stolen items.

“The only way to shut down the market for criminals is to stop buying stolen goods. Therefore, the public should come on board for this one,” Manamela added.

Police have urged anybody with data on the robbers’ whereabouts to name Detective Lieutenant Colonel Zenzo Banda on 082 373 9062 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

