‘Worst is yet to come’ in Ukraine, says French official after Macron-Putin call

Russian President Vladimir Putin advised his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that he would plow on together with his warfare in Ukraine undaunted by worldwide condemnation, forcing an Élysée official to conclude: “We expect that the worst is yet to come.”

Paris says Putin initiated the one-and-a-half-hour-long trade however then “did not make any specific recommendations to Macron.” Instead, the Russian chief insisted there can be “continuity in the conflict at the pace he wished for.”

Without offering any proof, Putin alleged Ukrainian warfare crimes, and stated the Kyiv was utilizing human shields and behaving “like Nazis,” the official stated. Ukraine and an more and more unified Western alliance says that Moscow is now resorting to blatant lies to justify a warfare to rebuild a Russian empire.

As the Russian army bombardment of Ukraine continues, the French official stated there no finish in sight.

“Putin said the operations were based on the refusal of Ukrainians to put in place the Minsk agreements […] the denazification of Ukraine, and that Westerners have a great responsibility in all of that,” the official stated, including that the Russian president had additionally “denied having bombarded Kyiv.”

Macron then responded to Putin, in accordance with the official, saying that he was “committing a serious error,” that he was “telling himself stories” and that “another path was still possible.”

The West has tried to strain Russia with a swingeing packet of sanctions, focusing on the Russian financial system, and officers and oligarchs near Putin.

Following the decision, the Elysée official advised reporters that France was ready to “toughen sanctions” in opposition to Russia: “We must yet evaluate those we have already put in place and we are going to complement them.”

“Today we have clearly established that the seriousness of what is at stake requires us to strengthen sanctions and to accept the price of sanctions,” the Elysée official stated. “We can not let President Putin believe that he will get Ukraine at a lesser cost.”