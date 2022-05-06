Worst may be yet to come for US stock market, Bank of America warns

The worst should still be but to come back for shares – even after main exchanges suffered their worst day of the year as anxiousness mounts that the Federal Reserve’s plan to fight inflation will end in a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged greater than 1,000 factors and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell greater than 5% in a dismal Thursday session – an indication that traders are skeptical of the Fed’s ability to engineer a “soft landing” for the financial system.

“Base case remains equity lows, yield highs yet to be reached,” Bank of America analysts led by Michael Hartnett mentioned in a observe to traders obtained by Bloomberg.

The Nasdaq index is down greater than 22% to this point this yr as traders shed their publicity to riskier progress shares that powered the markets’ blockbuster efficiency throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nasdaq misplaced greater than 5% of its worth on Thursday, marking its worst day in almost two years.

Meanwhile, the broad-based S&P 500 has misplaced almost 14% of its worth this yr and is off to its worst begin since 1939, in keeping with Bloomberg.

The Dow plunged greater than 1,000 factors on Thursday. Getty Images

The bond market, which is taken into account a refuge for traders during times of volatility, can also be below stress. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes jumped to three.06% from 2.914% on Thursday.

The market’s downturn erased a “relief rally” that occurred earlier this week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell mentioned the bank wasn’t considering a 0.75% interest rate hike – and marked a 2,000-point, two-day swing for the Dow.

Still, the present temper available on the market is “paralysis rather than panic,” as traders assess how the Fed’s long-term highway map for fee hikes will impression their holdings, in keeping with the Bank of America analysts.

“‘Recession shock’ was priced-in too quickly; this is a problem as stronger-than-expected economic data in the first half is causing the market to price-in longer/bigger inflation/rates shock,” the analysts mentioned.

Fear of a recession have mounted in latest weeks. Getty Images

So far, the chance of an financial slowdown hasn’t impacted a traditionally sturdy US labor market.

The financial system added 428,000 jobs in April – rather more than anticipated – as employers compete to fill their open rolls. Unemployment hovered at 3.6%, near what the Fed considers to be most employment.

Today’s report is balanced and should show to dampen the intense volatility of latest days,” mentioned John Lynch, chief funding officer for Comerica Wealth Management. “We’re still not out of the woods, yet a clearing is visible.”

But time will inform if the Fed is profitable in its effort to curb inflation, which hit 8.5% in March – the best fee since 1981.