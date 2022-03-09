‘Worst of the century’: Pitch ruins historic Australia-Pakistan Test match

Cricket followers had been rightfully disillusioned with probably the most essential elements of the game that turned a historic Test right into a borefest.

One of probably the most uninteresting and uninspiring Test matches in dwelling reminiscence is over as the primary Test between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi ended as a draw.

Australia claimed simply 4 wickets, one among which was a run out, in the course of the five-day fixture at Pindi Cricket Stadium as Pakistan completed the Test with an combination whole of 4/728. That equates to 182 runs per wicket.

In the historical past of Test cricket, Australia has by no means conceded extra runs whereas taking much less wickets in a match.

Watch Australia’s Tour of Pakistan on Kayo. Every Test, ODI and T20 Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

Australian vice-captain Steve Smith described the pitch “benign” and “dead” on Monday night, which was an understatement.

While pitches historically deteriorate as matches progress, the Pindi Cricket Stadium deck remained a batting paradise for 5 consecutive days.

After Australia was bowled out for 459, the final three wickets tumbling rapidly firstly of day 5, Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq Abdullah Shafique mixed for an unbeaten 252-run opening partnership, every citing momentous centuries. It was Pakistan’s largest opening stand in opposition to Australia in Test historical past.

Imam-ul-Haq grew to become the tenth Pakistani cricketer to attain twin Test centuries, compiling an aesthetic 111 not out within the second innings to accompany his 157 within the first innings.

Meanwhile, Shafique introduced up his maiden Test century in simply his sixth first-class fixture, ending the day unbeaten on 136.

It was simply the second incidence in Test historical past of two openers scoring unbeaten centuries in the identical innings, the opposite coming again in 1984.

None of Australia’s pacemen bowled after the thirty fifth over, with skipper Pat Cummins resting them forward of the Karachi Test, which will get underway on Saturday.

Even Usman Khawaja was thrown the Kookaburra on the finish of the day. It was the primary time Australia has used 9 or extra bowlers in a Test innings because the notorious Kolkata match of 2001.

“The Pakistan bowling attack have completely out bowled them … on the same batting surface they took 10 (wickets),” former Australian batter Simon Katich stated in commentary.

“There must be some slight concerns about the way Pakistan was allowed to accumulate runs in the first innings, losing only four wickets, and now in the second innings not even getting one wicket on day five.”

The gamers lastly shook palms after 77 wicketless overs.

Cricket pundits ruthlessly blasted the Rawalpindi curators for making ready a pitch that supplied so little for the bowlers.

The International Cricket Council is anticipated to return down arduous on the curators – beneath present laws, a pitch is taken into account “poor” if it “displays little or no seam movement or turn at any stage in the match together with no significant bounce or carry, thereby depriving the bowlers of a fair contest between bat and ball”.

Cummins instructed reporters at stumps: “It wasn’t a super fair contest between bat and ball.”

AFL reporter Jon Ralph tweeted: “The worst Test pitch this century. And that includes those Boxing Day pitches.”

Cricket author Melinda Farrell stated: “It’s a real pity. Everything has been perfect for this Test except for the most important thing for making it a competitive, entertaining Test.”

During Pakistan’s second innings, cricket author and commentator Geoff Lemon wrote: “Pakistan currently 709 for 4 in the match. Just starting to think that there could have been a touch more life in this pitch.”

Podcaster Ian Higgins added: “This is a great advertisement for other sports.”

Cummins conceded a second spinner was “probably the way to go” for the second Test, that means Mitchell Swepson or Ashton Agar ought to count on a faucet on the shoulder this week

But the woeful deck mustn’t detract from the importance of this Test match, being Australia’s first on Pakistan soil since 1998 – the yr earlier than all-rounder Cameron Green was born.

Pakistan spectators held up indicators thanking Australian cricket for taking the plunge and serving to convey Test cricket again to the Asian nation, which didn’t host any Test cricket for 11 years after the Lahore terror assault of 2009.

“Thank you Team Australia. We will never forget,” one signal learn.

For the sake of cricket, let’s simply hope the second Test in Karachi isn’t performed on an absolute street.