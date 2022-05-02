“Would Be Fuming That…”: Kevin Pietersen On Virat Kohli’s 58-Run Knock vs Gujarat Titans | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli returned to kind on Saturday as he scored 58 runs off 53 balls towards Gujarat Titans and this helped the aspect put up 170/6 in 20 overs. However, the whole didn’t show to be sufficient as Gujarat Titans reached the goal with six wickets in hand and three balls to spare. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen mentioned that Kohli could be fuming over the truth that his runs weren’t sufficient for RCB.

Speaking earlier than the sport between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on Star Sports, Pietersen used the instance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United to explain how huge of a model Kohli is and the way vital it’s for him to win.

“What he needs to do is to have a look at Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two similar brands in their different teams and in their sports. You have Virat Kohli right at the top of cricket, his brand is right at the top of cricket. Cristiano Ronaldo is right at the top of football. One plays for Manchester United, and one plays for RCB and India. Those are big brands and they are going to be talking points. Those big brands also want to maintain their status in the game by winning,” Pietersen mentioned on Star Sports.

“Virat Kohli’s greatest attribute, how many games he has won for India while chasing. Virat Kohli is my greatest batter in this country because he has won so many games for India chasing. That is something you look at, that is something he cherishes and is so proud of. This knock yesterday, he would be looking and thinking some beautiful shots, absolutely fantastic shots and I felt good. But I know he is a champion, he is a winner and I know that he would be fuming that those weren’t enough for the win,” he additional said.

Coming out to open, Kohli scored 58 off 53 balls towards Gujarat Titans with the assistance of six fours and one six.

However, Gujarat Titans chased down the whole after Rahul Tewatia and David Miller performed unbeaten knocks of 43 and 39.

Promoted

Kohli had began the season batting at No.3 for RCB, however within the conflict towards Rajasthan Royals, Kohli got here out to open alongside skipper Faf du Plessis.

So far this season, Kohli has scored 186 runs in 10 matches at a median of 20.67. Talking about worldwide video games, Kohli final scored a ton towards Bangladesh in 2019 throughout a day-night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and ever since then, the three-figure mark has eluded him.