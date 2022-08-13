Would-be gun thief guilty of accomplice’s murder, though he never pulled the trigger | News24

A person who tried to steal a police officer’s service pistol, has been discovered responsible of a 2012 homicide.

The police officer who pulled the set off ‘that killed the confederate wasn’t prosecuted.

The courtroom discovered that the person and his useless confederate ought to have foreseen that somebody may find yourself useless or injured.

The courtroom discovered that Johannes Ratau and the confederate, Tony Lipson Madutela “foresaw that someone might be killed or injured as a result of the robberies and notwithstanding this knowledge…perpetrated the attempted robbery”.

“It does not matter that obviously not one of them wanted their accomplice to be injured or killed. Because the causing of harm was premeditated, which harm led to the death of the deceased, Mr Ratau is guilty of premeditated murder, [the] mens rea (intent) being, dolus eventualis,” Acting Judge Henk Roelofse present in a judgment handed down within the Mpumalanga High Court.

The incident occurred on 23 August 2012, when officers stationed on the Sekhukune police station in Limpopo had been requested to move Ratau and Madutela to Mbombela in Mpumalanga in a minibus. The motive for his or her arrest is unclear.

However, on their means, Madutela tried to rob Sergeant Lebone Makhafola of his service pistol. At the identical time, Ratau attacked one other officer, Ngakwana Sarena Boloka and tried to steal her service pistol.

Makhafola initially fired a warning shot that penetrated the roof of the minibus.

When Madutela continued to assault him, the sergeant fired one other one which penetrated his coronary heart.

Makhafola testified that Madutela and Ratau had been shackled collectively.

The chain between the shackles was about 600mm lengthy, the judgment learn.

Boloka testified that when the incident occurred, Ratau grabbed her from behind and used his arms to cowl her eyes. He additionally utilized drive to her neck.

She stated she succeeded in eradicating Ratau’s arms from her face, however when she tried to maneuver ahead to help her colleague, Ratau grabbed her by her hair and pulled her again.

“Ms Boloka saw that her handbag had fallen to the floor of the minibus during the struggle with Mr Ratau.

“She reached out for her purse as a result of her service pistol was within the purse. Mr Ratau acquired maintain of the service pistol and grabbed it by its [butt]. Ms Boloka held the pistol by its barrel. A battle ensued over the pistol,”

However, Ratau denied involvement in the attack, claiming that he observed what transpired between Makhafola and his accomplice.

Roelofse said State witnesses testified “actually and made an excellent impression”.

“The similar will not be true for Mr Ratau. As for Mr Ratau, the model he proffered is so far-fetched that it can not probably be true. Mr Ratau was a foul witness. Mr Ratau resolved to ask the prosecutor questions throughout [the] cross-examination.

“…this court had to reprimand Mr Ratau and also warned him that his conduct may lead to an adverse finding against him.

The judge added:

I find that the State witnesses’ evidence is a true account of what transpired. The deceased attacked Sergeant Makhafola in an attempt to rob him of this service pistol. Mr Ratau attacked Ms Boloka in an attempt to rob her of her service pistol. All of this happened while the deceased and Mr Ratau were being conveyed in the minibus from Sekhukune to Mbombela by Sergeant Makhafola and Ms Boloka.

He added: “In my view, it’s not vital to show to the doctrine of frequent function on this case with a purpose to decide Mr Ratau’s guilt of homicide. Even if I’m unsuitable, all the necessities for the applying of the doctrine of frequent function with a purpose to attribute the felony conduct of the deceased and Mr Ratau to one another are happy on this case.

“The deceased was killed by Sergeant Makhafola when he defended himself against the deceased who had attempted to rob him of his service pistol. The deceased and Mr Ratau’s aim was to rob Sergeant Makhafola and Ms Boloka of their service pistols. In doing so, both the deceased and Mr Ratau [had] subjectively foreseen that their attempt to rob the firearms may lead to one or both of the firearms discharging, leading to one or more of the occupants of the minibus (or even an innocent bystander’s) injury or death.”

Ratau was discovered responsible of tried theft and premeditated homicide.