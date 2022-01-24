“Would Like To Remind Everyone…”: KJo On Koo Ahead Of Voters’ Day

National Voters’ Day: “Voting is everyone’s right,” Karan Johar wrote on Koo (File)

New Delhi:

“India is the largest democracy in the world and voting is everyone’s right,” Karan Johar’s put up on Koo learn because the filmmaker urged everybody to “not forget to exercise their rights to vote” forward of the National Voters’ Day tomorrow.

“India is the largest democracy in the world and voting is everyone’s right. Tomorrow, 25th Jan is the National Voters Day and on that occasion, I would like to remind everyone in advance to not to forget to exercise their rights to vote,” he wrote.

National Voters’ Day was first celebrated in 2011 throughout the nation to mark the inspiration day of the Election Commission of India in 1950. The foremost function of the day is to encourage, facilitate and ensure all Indians eligible for voting are enrolled. Special consideration is given to the brand new voters. The new voters are felicitated and are given their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

This 12 months’s theme – “Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy” – envisages deal with ECI’s dedication to facilitate the energetic participation of voters throughout the elections and to make the whole course of hassle-free and a memorable expertise for all classes of voters.

A nationwide voter consciousness contest on social media – “My Vote is my Future – Power of One Vote” shall be launched to reiterate the significance of each vote by means of artistic expression for the continuing Assembly Elections 2022, an official press launch stated. “With a host of categories like Song, Slogan, Quiz, Video Making, and Poster Design, the contest will be open to all. The winners shall be presented with exciting cash prizes and accolades,” it added.

Dedicated to the voters of the nation, the day is supposed to unfold consciousness amongst voters and for selling knowledgeable participation within the electoral course of.