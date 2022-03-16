Would you open your home to a former prisoner for 100 days?

If we would like a system that reforms quite than one which merely punishes, perhaps we have to take a look at the explanations individuals return to a lifetime of crime. And, Life on the Outside needs us to consider, a scarcity of secure housing is high of the listing.

The drawback tackled by this three-part “social experiment” documentary sequence – introduced by Wentworth’s Danielle Cormack, it’s the newest in a conga line of such commissions from SBS – is recidivism, and it’s an issue effectively price grappling with; according to the Sentencing Advisory Council , 46 per cent of all launched prisoners in Australia return to incarceration inside two years. Factor in those that don’t go to jail however find yourself on corrective providers order and it rises to 55 per cent.

What turns into abundantly clear over the course of Life on the Outside is that our greatest social issues don’t lend themselves to a straightforward repair.

It’s an inexpensive proposition. Each of the 4 individuals testifies that previously they’ve come out with no thought the place they may sleep that night time. A catch-up with mates isn’t simply an opportunity to have a good time it’s additionally a shot at a mattress. Falling again into outdated habits will not be inevitable, nevertheless it’s actually straightforward.

Enter the “experiment”, whereby every of the previous prisoners – Brett, Dane, Jeremy and Sierra – is billeted with a bunch or host household for the primary 100 days of freedom. In principle, it’s lengthy sufficient to interrupt the cycle, to determine a brand new sample. As one among them says, deep into the train, “I’ve never had this much to lose before”.

Not all of them make it; one of many 4 meets his host household, heads off to fulfill one among his bail situations and by no means returns. Another goes AWOL however does come again; it’s a crimson herring, nevertheless it provides you a way of how fragile a recent begin will be.

Jeremy, seated at proper, together with his host household. Credit:SBS

You get an excellent perception, too, into the tough actuality of life below parole. One participant lives greater than an hour away from his work, which he’s supposed to start out at 6am. But he’s below curfew till 5am. The solely approach to get there on time, a situation of his bail, is to interrupt that curfew, which can also be a situation of his bail.