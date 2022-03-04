WP Rugby remains under administration as SA Rugby hits back at ‘fraudulent claims’ | Sport

In a hard-hitting assertion, SA Rugby has made it clear that WP Rugby stays below administration.

This comes after the union’s suspended president Zelt Marais claimed the administration “has no legal or lawful basis”.

Experienced former SA Rugby CEO, Rian Oberholzer, was appointed as an administrator of WP’s affairs final October.

SA Rugby has sought to make clear the scenario on the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) after claims revamped elected positions on the embattled union.

The WPRFU is at the moment below the administration of SA Rugby however the union’s suspended president Zelt Marais refuses to simply accept his destiny.

Marais has written a scathing letter to SA Rugby president Mark Alexander, his deputy Francois Davids, the members (golf equipment) of the council of WPRFU, the presidents of the 14 provincial unions and the members of the WPRFU govt committee.

In the letter, Marais tried to reclaim his place as the top of WPRFU.

He dismissed SA Rugby’s resolution to put WP below administration as “illegal” and “unlawful”.

“I am of the view that the so-called administration of the WPRFU has no legal and lawful basis,” Marais stated.

“For that reason WPRFU will no longer consider itself to be under administration and will forthwith resume its activities as an autonomous and legal entity, being an association, affiliated to SARU.”

However, SA Rugby hit again with a hard-hitting assertion of their very own on Thursday.

The assertion reads: “Media are advised that individuals claiming to hold elected positions at the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) do so without any basis in fact.

“SA Rugby is instituting proceedings by the suitable authorized channels to stop people making such fraudulent claims.

“For clarity, media are reminded that SA Rugby invoked its constitutional power to take administrative control of the Union in October 2021, following a review of the union’s administration, which was conducted by the SA Rugby Finance Committee and Executive Council (Exco).

“It was decided by the Exco that WPRFU failed the take a look at of Clause 29 in that it now not carried out its ‘enterprise affairs in such a means that, always, they’re in a sound monetary place, adjust to the legal guidelines of the Republic and cling to the necessities of fine governance’.

“The assumption of administration was not challenged by the Union’s leadership. The powers of Clause 29 allow for the ‘suspension from office of their elected and/or appointed officials, and the appointment by SARU of administrators, who shall assume all decision-making powers of the unions at both governance and operational levels.’

“Those officers have been suspended. That place has not modified. Any claims on the contrary or to problem due course of are deceptive, vexatious, with none standing and must be ignored.”

Experienced former SA Rugby CEO, Rian Oberholzer, was appointed as an administrator of WP’s affairs final October.

His remit consists of supervision of the operational affairs of Western Province (Pty) Ltd, which manages the skilled enjoying groups of the Stormers and Western Province.