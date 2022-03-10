WP Rugby won’t acknowledge SA Rugby as suspended president Zelt Marais questions Jurie Roux’s position | Sport

The ongoing saga between suspended Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) president Zelt Marais and SA Rugby appears to haven’t any finish in sight.

In a letter despatched electronically to members of the council of WPRFU and printed by Rugby365 on Wednesday, Marais questioned why no motion has but to be taken towards SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux, whereas additionally attacking the media.

He additionally acknowledged that due to the Roux saga, “SARU is not capable of being the custodian of rugby in this country and at present the purported custodian of the affairs of the WPRFU.”

In December, Roux misplaced an enchantment towards an arbitrator who dominated that he misappropriated funds between 2002 and 2010 when he labored for Stellenbosch University’s finance division.

Roux was ordered to pay again R37 million to the college with Rapport saying the board of SA Rugby convene in January to rule on Roux’s future.

“Regrettably my last letter, together with my first letter has been construed by the media in a manner that is meant to buttress the powers that wish to control rugby in this country in order to serve their own personal interests,” stated Marais within the letter.

“Firstly, the media and Jurie Roux have conveniently forgotten the finding against him by an institution of law that he has misappropriated the funds of the University of Stellenbosch, whilst he was employed thereat in a position of trust and a custodian of said funds.

“Secondly, SARU has forgotten its enterprise to answer the South African public in relation to that discovering by no later than January 2022.

“Needless to say, January 2022 has come and gone and no word regarding that finding has come forth.

“And why? Because no utterance can come forth aside from Roux is relieved of his duties? And why ought to that be?

“Because it is unthinkable in the light of the judgement against him that he should be custodial of the affairs of SARU and rugby in this country.

“What follows, given the aforesaid failure of SARU to behave as aforesaid and with out questioning why the deafening silence on Jurie Roux has adopted, is to conclude that SARU just isn’t able to being the custodian of rugby on this nation and at current the purported custodian of the affairs of the WPRFU,” the letter continued.

SA Rugby was requested by Sport24 on Wednesday to touch upon the place they had been with the Roux saga, and if certainly Roux was nonetheless being backed as CEO by the organisation.

SA Rugby was additionally requested if there was a timeline in place on when there can be readability on Roux and his place, and if there had been any discussions round his position within the final three months because the failed enchantment.

SA Rugby declined to reply any of the above questions.