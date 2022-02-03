Wreck of ship sailed by James Cook in South Pacific found in US – Times of India

A duplicate of the ship the Endeavour is at anchor in Botany Bay, Sydney (AP filephoto)

SYDNEY: Maritime specialists mentioned Thursday they imagine they’ve discovered the wreck of one of the crucial necessary ships within the historical past of Australia and the South Pacific after it was scuttled within the US greater than 200 years in the past.

Experts mentioned they recognized what’s left of British explorer James Cook’s ship HMS Endeavour in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island. Cook sailed the ship across the South Pacific in a pioneering voyage earlier than touchdown on the east coast of Australia in 1770.

For 22 years, maritime archaeologists have been investigating a number of historical shipwrecks in a 2-square-mile space of Newport Harbor. The Endeavour was intentionally sunk there by the British in the course of the American Revolution and lay forgotten for greater than two centuries.

Kevin Sumption, the chief govt of the Australian National Maritime Museum, mentioned archaeologists have been satisfied they’d discovered the wreck of the Endeavour after matching structural particulars and the form of the stays to these on authentic plans.

“I am satisfied that this is the final resting place of one of the most important and contentious vessels in Australia’s maritime history,” Sumption mentioned in saying the invention on the museum.

“The last pieces of the puzzle had to be confirmed before I felt able to make this call,” he mentioned. “Based on archival and archaeological evidence, I’m convinced it’s the Endeavour.”

He mentioned the ship’s vital function in exploration, astronomy and science made it necessary not solely to Australia, but in addition to New Zealand, Britain and the US.

Only about 15% of the vessel stays and researchers at the moment are targeted on what may be accomplished to guard and protect it, Sumption mentioned. He mentioned the museum was working intently with maritime specialists in Rhode Island in addition to with state and federal officers within the US and Australia to safe the positioning.

The ship was launched in 1764 because the Earl of Pembroke. Four years later, it was renamed Endeavour by Britain’s navy and was readied for a serious scientific voyage to the Pacific.

From 1768 to 1771, the Endeavour sailed the South Pacific, ostensibly to document the transit of Venus in Tahiti in 1769. Cook then continued crusing the area looking for the “Great Southern Land.”

He charted the shoreline of New Zealand. His first encounter with the Indigenous Maori individuals ended badly, together with his crew killing a number of Maori, though relations later improved. In 2019, the British authorities expressed remorse over the killings however stopped in need of a full apology.

He additionally charted Australia’s japanese shoreline, earlier than claiming the land for Great Britain in 1770.

The Endeavour was later bought to non-public homeowners and renamed Lord Sandwich. It was intentionally sunk in 1778 by British forces in the course of the American Revolution.

A yr later Cook was killed in Hawaii throughout one other Pacific voyage. In 1788, the so-called First Fleet of 11 ships, with a whole bunch of convicts aboard, arrived in Australia to ascertain a British colony.