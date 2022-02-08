Wriddhiman Saha Opts Out Of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy Campaign After Being Told He Won’t Be Required For India’s Test Matches vs Sri Lanka: Report | Cricket News

In a serious improvement, senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has opted out of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy marketing campaign after being categorically informed that he won’t be picked for India’s two-match Test collection towards Sri Lanka, beginning in Mohali on March 4. It is known that the brand new workforce administration has conveyed to the nationwide selectors that 37-year-old Saha, thought-about as one among world’s premier glovesmen, is not one for the longer term. Rishabh Pant has already been confirmed most popular keeper for the following few years and Kona Bharat confirmed nice glove-work in Kanpur Test towards New Zealand.

“Wriddhiman has been categorically told by influential people in the team management that they want to move on and create some new back-ups alongside Rishabh Pant,” a senior BCCI supply aware of developments informed PTI on situations of anonymity.

“He was explained that he won’t be picked for the Sri Lanka Tests as it’s time that Kona gets his share of exposure with the senior team “May be that is the explanation, Wriddhiman had knowledgeable Cricket Association of Bengal president Abhishek Dalmiya and joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly that he wouldn’t play Ranji Trophy this season for ‘private causes’.

“That’s why the selectors didn’t pick him as he was unavailable for selection,” the supply added.

Bengal choice committee, headed by Subhamoy Das, on the day named a 22-member squad, together with two wicketkeeper batters Abhishek Porel and Shakir Habib Gandhi, for the group league section.

“During meeting chairman of selectors Subhamoy had asked secretary and convenor of senior selection committee Snehasish Ganguly about Wriddhi’s availability. They said that Wriddhi has informed that he shouldn’t be considered for Bengal for Ranji Trophy for the season. It was a bit weird,” a supply near Bengal workforce administration stated.

It is learnt that Saha, who isn’t part of India’s white-ball arrange additionally didn’t attend a single session of Bengal’s pre-season Ranji Trophy camp.

“It is understandable that if he is not going to play for India anymore in Tests, then why would he have motivation to play Ranji Trophy after playing 40 Tests.

“While he is likely to be feeling low, however at 37 and half years of age, it’s only pure that workforce administration will not need him as Pant’s understudy,” he said.

Saha has played 40 Tests and scored 1353 runs with three hundreds and an average of less than 30 which became his undoing. He however had 104 dismissals behind stumps, 92 catches and 12 stumpings.