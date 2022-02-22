Wriddhiman Saha Says He Will Not Reveal Identity Of Journalist | Cricket News

Wriddhiman Saha has obtained an outpouring of assist after sharing a screenshot of messages he obtained from a journalist following the Indian choice committee’s determination to drop him from the Test squad for the two-match collection in opposition to Sri Lanka. Speaking to PTI, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal had stated the board would look into the matter and that BCCI secretary Jay Shah “will certainly speak to Wriddhiman”. However, in an interview with The Indian Express, stated that he wouldn’t reveal the identification of the journalist to the board as a result of it was “never my intention to harm somebody’s career, to pull a person down.”

“I haven’t received any communication from the BCCI yet. If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody’s career, to pull a person down. That’s why I didn’t reveal the name in my tweet. That’s not the teaching of my parents. The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there’s someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player’s wish,” Saha told The Indian Express.

“It wasn’t fair, which I wanted to tell through my tweets. He who has done it knows it very well. I posted those tweets because I didn’t want the players to face such things. I wanted to convey the message that what has been done was wrong and no one else should do it again,” he added.

The 37-year-old had taken to Twitter to allege {that a} “respected journalist” took an aggressive tone after his refusal to offer him an interview.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..that is what I face from a so known as “Respected” journalist! This is the place the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

The likes of Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri, Pragyan Ojha and Harbhajan Singh got here out in assist of Saha.

While Shastri requested BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to step in, Ojha and Harbhajan urged Saha to call the journalist in query.

Shocking a participant being threatened by a journo. Blatant place abuse. Something that is taking place too steadily with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the individual is within the curiosity of each cricketer. This is severe coming from final staff man WS https://t.co/gaRyfYVCrs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 20, 2022

Please identify him wriddhi! I promise you as a consultant of gamers, I’ll make certain our cricket neighborhood boycotts this so known as journalist!! https://t.co/XmorYAyGvW — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 20, 2022

Wridhi you simply identify the individual in order that the cricket neighborhood is aware of who operates like this. Else even the great ones might be put below suspicion.. What sort of journalism is that this ? @BCCI @Wriddhipops @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS gamers needs to be protected https://t.co/sIkqtIHsvt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 20, 2022

India’s squads for the Test and T20I collection have been introduced on Saturday. Saha together with veteran stars Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma have been all dropped in from the Test squad.

Saha later revealed that the staff administration headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had informed him to consider “retirement” as he will not be thought of for choice henceforth.

The wicketkeeper-batter additionally stated that Ganguly had messaged him following his combating knock of 61 within the first Test in opposition to New Zealand in Kanpur in November, assuring him of a spot within the staff “as long as I’m here (helming the BCCI)”.

India tackle Sri Lanka in a two-Test collection at dwelling beginning March 4.

(With PTI inputs)