Wriddhiman Saha Shares Screenshot Of Messages From A “Journalist”, Virender Sehwag Reacts | Cricket News

Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday was dropped from the India squad for the two-Test house collection in opposition to Sri Lanka that begins from March 4. After being axed from the Test staff, Saha, in interviews to completely different media shops, claimed that staff administration headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had instructed him to consider “retirement” as he will not be thought of for choice going ahead. He additionally mentioned that the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had assured him that he should not fear about his place within the staff following his gritty knock in opposition to New Zealand within the Kanpur Test. Apart from that, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter on Saturday evening additionally shared a screenshot of messages he acquired from a journalist.

Slamming the journalist, Saha wrote on Twitter: “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone.”

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..that is what I face from a so known as “Respected” journalist! This is the place the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX

— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Reacting to Saha’s Twitter publish, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote: “Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi.”

Extremely unhappy. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he revered nor a journalist, simply chamchagiri.



With you Wriddhi. https://t.co/A4z47oFtlD

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 20, 2022

On Saturday, chairman of All-India Senior Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, introduced the squads for the Test and T20I collection at house in opposition to Sri Lanka.

Senior gamers like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Saha have been all dropped from the Test staff.

Promoted

Speaking on their exclusion, Chetan Sharma mentioned, “We have told them that we will not consider them for the two Test matches (vs Sri Lanka). We are nobody to close doors for anybody. You score runs, take wickets and play for the country. That’s the most important aspect. I have requested all four of them to go and play Ranji Trophy.”

India tackle Sri Lanka in a two-Test collection with the primary match slated to be performed in Mohali from March 4. The second Test is scheduled to be held from March 12 on the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.