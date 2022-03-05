Wriddhiman Saha Speaks To BCCI Probe Panel, Accused Journalist Identifies Himself | Cricket News

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who had alleged that he was intimidated by a journalist for not giving an interview, on Saturday stated he revealed all the main points to a BCCI committee probing the matter. And late within the night, journalist Boria Majumdar in a Twitter video recognized himself because the one accused by Saha. A 3-member committee met Saha in New Delhi on Saturday to probe into the 37-year-old’s allegations towards the beforehand unnamed journalist. “I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can’t tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries,” Saha advised reporters after showing earlier than the committee in New Delhi.

Later within the night time in his close to 9 minute-long video, Majumdar claimed that Saha “doctored” the Whatsapp screenshots of the chats he had with him.

Majumdar additionally stated that he was submitting a defamation swimsuit towards the discarded India glovesman.

There are all the time two sides to a narrative. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have broken my fame and credibility. I’ve requested the @BCCI for a good listening to. My legal professionals are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation discover. Let reality prevail. pic.twitter.com/XBsiFVpskl — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 5, 2022

A centrally-contracted participant, Saha had posted a sequence of tweets on February 23 to make the cost, following which the BCCI initiated a probe into the matter.

It all started after the 37-year-old was ignored for the continued Sri Lanka sequence. Saha, in an outburst, revealed some categorized dressing room conversations with head coach Rahul Dravid.

Promoted

He stated that he was advised by Dravid in South Africa that he was not within the scheme of issues.

The wicketkeeper-batter additionally revealed how Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the nationwide choice committee, advised him that they weren’t contemplating him anymore. Saha has not too long ago been demoted to Group C of the BCCI central contracts checklist.