Writer Shaheen Bhatt Joins Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad To Bust Mens Skincare Myths

Do males must deal with their pores and skin?

Skincare is a critical self-discipline, extra so through the summer season warmth. But the self-discipline is usually suffering from myths. While ladies educate themselves about skincare and deal with their pores and skin, not many males achieve this. While most males are good at grooming, skincare remains to be an uncharted space for them. Furthermore, protecting observe of what’s true and what’s a fantasy is troublesome. But fret not. Actress Alia Bhatt’s sister and author Shaheen Bhatt has teamed up with skilled dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad to debunk a number of frequent males’s skincare myths.

In a brand new Instagram put up, the duo has compiled an inventory of 4 frequent myths about males’s skincare that they are saying “we need to stop believing”. Take a take a look at these myths beneath, in order that you already know they don’t seem to be true and cease believing in them.

1) Body cleaning soap is sweet for the face

Facial pores and skin is extra delicate than the pores and skin on the remainder of the physique. Body cleaning soap can strip your pores and skin of its pure oils and result in breakouts. It may even dry out your beard. So, use a mild cleanser that most closely fits your pores and skin sort.

2) Men needn’t moisturise as a result of their pores and skin is already oily

This isn’t true for all males. And all pores and skin sorts want moisturisation, together with oily pores and skin. If you do not moisturise, your pores and skin will overcompensate by producing extra oil, leaving you with clogged pores and breakouts. So, strive a light-weight moisturizer with an oil-free components.

3) Men’s pores and skin ages higher than ladies

It’s considerably true however when it does, it occurs at an accelerated price with deeper wrinkles. It’s greatest to start out making use of anti-ageing merchandise in your early 30s to maintain your pores and skin trying younger.

4) Shaving lotions with extra foam are higher

More lather could also be enjoyable to work with however it’s the elements within the shaving cream that basically matter. Look for elements similar to aloe vera or glycerine for a greater shave.

Here’s the Instagram put up:

Now that you have seen the put up, you may inform the distinction between fantasy and actuality. So, cease believing within the myths and begin following the skincare suggestions.