Wrong-side driving in Gurugram? Pay 10 times more fine for traffic violation

Wrong-side driving is a typical menace amongst many of the main cities throughout India. Gurugram Traffic Police has elevated the high-quality for this violation to ₹5,000.

In an effort to additional crack down on visitors violations, particularly wrong-side driving within the metropolis, Gurugram Traffic Police has determined to extend the quantity of high-quality imposed to work as a deterrent. The metropolis visitors cops will cost 10 occasions extra for violations like wrong-side driving in Gurugram. The resolution comes after town visitors police within the enterprise capital of Haryana had warned stern motion towards these discovered violating this visitors rule in January final yr, which additionally included everlasting termination of the driving license.

According to the brand new visitors challan guidelines in Gurugram, one must pay as much as ₹5,500 for wrong-side driving. The Gurugram Traffic Police earlier used to cost a violator solely ₹500 as high-quality for driving on the improper aspect. The metropolis visitors police has now added ₹5,000 as challan for harmful driving. When each violations are included, one should shel out ₹5500.

The enhance in visitors challan for wrong-side driving will not be the one visitors offence Gurugram Traffic Police is attempting to crack down. In latest occasions, the cops have elevated fines for variety of visitors violations. For occasion, driving with no driving licence in Gurugram additionally attracts a high-quality of ₹5,000. Among others, driving with no seat belt or using a two-wheeler with no helmet appeal to a high-quality of ₹1,000 every and ₹3,000 for improper or faux quantity plates.

Gurugram Traffic Police has recognized a number of areas inside the metropolis, which additionally contains busy intersections like IFFCO Chowk, as hotspots for visitors violations like wrong-side driving. According to the cops, not less than one in each 5 accidents that happen within the metropolis are due to wrong-side driving. Other close by cities like Delhi, Faridabad and Noida too face comparable visitors points frequently. However, visitors cops have been unable to successfully deal with the problem but regardless of a number of warnings or steep hike in visitors fines.

