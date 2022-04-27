Wrong Time To Bring LIC’s IPO, Says P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram has questioned the timing of LIC’s IPO

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday questioned the timing of the preliminary public supply (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), searching for to know the explanation behind the Government’s “desperation” to return out with it at the beginning of a monetary 12 months.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Chidambaram, when requested about his views on the LIC IPO, termed as one of many greatest public problems with the nation, mentioned, “it is a wrong time to do an IPO. First you cut down the size of the IPO and have also lowered the offer price. Both indicate that this is not the most propitious time to bring an IPO.”

He puzzled as to why the Government was determined to carry it after it had missed the March 31, 2022 deadline.

“They declare that direct tax collections are strong, then what was the desperation to carry the IPO within the first month of a brand new monetary 12 months? Normally there is no such thing as a lack of cash through the months of April and May of a brand new fiscal and governments are flush with funds presently of the 12 months. If you might be wanting sources, you are able to do it later. I feel it was a very fallacious time to do an IPO,” the former finance minister said.

LIC’s IPO is set to open on May 2 for anchor investors and from May 4 to May 9 for the general public, the insurance behemoth confirmed earlier in the day at its press conference.

It will be in the price band of Rs 902-949, with a Rs 60 discount to policyholders and a Rs 45 discount for retail investors and employees.

India’s largest insurer LIC is likely to list on the stock exchanges on May 17, a week after its mega IPO closes.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that listing of LIC is part of the long-term strategic vision of the government and will highly enhance the value of the corporation in the long-run.

“This (LIC IPO) is correct sized, contemplating the capital market surroundings and won’t crowd out capital provide given the present market surroundings,” Mr Pandey mentioned on Wednesday.

Even after the diminished measurement of about Rs 20,557 crore, the LIC IPO goes to be the most important preliminary public providing ever within the nation, he mentioned.