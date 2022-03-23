Wrongly jailed brothers out after 25 years

Two Michigan brothers who had been wrongfully convicted within the homicide of a household good friend have walked free, reunited with their household after 25 years behind bars.

George and Melvin DeJesus had been convicted within the 1995 killing of Margaret Midkiff.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson put aside their convictions early on Tuesday.

“I wish to apologise for the actions taken by your fellow citizens against you,” Anderson mentioned. “Twenty-five years of your life has been taken from you that cannot be replaced.”

The brothers later embraced relations – and met some for the primary time – at a restaurant in Lansing.

Asked what’s subsequent for the brothers, Melvin DeJesus mentioned it might be a collective determination.

“I believe it’s going to be a family meeting, a get-together to see what’s next on our agenda as free men, because we were kids when we came in and now we’re men,” DeJesus mentioned.

He credited his mom specifically for by no means letting them lose hope, saying he by no means doubted that sooner or later they might be free.

Midkiff was sexually assaulted and slain in her dwelling in Pontiac, Michigan, in July 1995. She was discovered certain with wire and with a pillow over her head.

A 12 months later, DNA from the scene was matched to Brandon Gohagen.

Assistant Attorney General Robyn Frankel mentioned Tuesday that no DNA was ever found that linked the DeJesus brothers to the crime.

Gohagen testified at trial in 1997 that the brothers compelled him to sexually assault Midkiff, and that they killed her.

George and Melvin DeJesus had been convicted of homicide and sentenced to life in jail, whereas Gohagen was convicted of second-degree homicide and first-degree felony sexual conduct.

But Gohagen acted alone, Frankel mentioned.

She mentioned she believes Gohagen sexually assaulted at the very least 12 ladies within the Nineteen Nineties, together with Rosalia Brantley, a 22-year-old lady whose useless physique was discovered rolled up in a curtain in a park in 1994. Gohagen was convicted of her homicide and sentenced to life in jail in 2017.

The Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit, led by Frankel, discovered witnesses who corroborated the alibis that the brothers introduced at trial and found that Gohagen had failed a pretrial polygraph take a look at that was instrumental within the case.