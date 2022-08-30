Wu makes history with US Open win

Wu Yibing has turn out to be the primary Chinese man to win a US Open match within the skilled period.

Wu upset No.31 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3 6-4 6-0. He had performed his means into the sector by means of the qualifying match, becoming a member of countryman and fellow qualifier Zhang Zhizhen as the primary Chinese males within the US Open principal draw for the reason that open period started in 1968.

Wu, who received the 2017 US Open boys’ singles and doubles titles, is the primary Chinese man to win a grand slam singles match since Mei Fu Chi at Wimbledon in 1959.