Wuhan rescue flight crew slams Qantas

Crew members who volunteered to rescue Aussies trapped in Wuhan two years in the past have accused Qantas of getting a “spirit of greed”.

Qantas long-haul cabin crews who volunteered to repatriate Australians from Wuhan in 2020 have railed towards the airline over potential wage cuts as their union fights with the provider within the Fair Work Commission.

Three quarters of worldwide cabin crew employees say they must discover a new job to pay the payments if the airline succeeds in terminating their enterprise settlement, in accordance with a union survey of 1200 affected employees.

The Flight Attendants’ Association of Australia (FAAA) and the Transport Workers’ Union (TWU) will on Thursday launch the outcomes of their survey within the hopes of bolstering their case.

The ballot coincides with the two-year anniversary of Australia’s first repatriation flights to Wuhan, which introduced 678 folks house from the preliminary Covid-19 epicentre.

A Qantas crew member who volunteered on one of many flights, who requested to not be named due to the airline’s strict media coverage, mentioned the transfer to scrap their enterprise settlement was discouraging and extremely disturbing.

“To have been praised for helping during the pandemic to now be basically kicked in the guts and told, ‘Well, you’re not really worth it that much’. It really disheartens us,” the employee advised NCA NewsWire.

“We pride ourselves for working for Qantas but it doesn’t feel like it doesn’t feel like the spirit of Australia anymore. It feels like the spirit of greed.”

Qantas has taken its combat with FAAA to the Fair Work Commission because it makes an attempt to terminate cabin crews’ enterprise settlement in what it says is a “last resort” to alter “restrictive and outdated” rostering processes.

The airline went to the economic umpire in January after 97 per cent of affected employees voted towards an alternate settlement which might have meant some crew might work throughout totally different plane varieties on a extra “flexible” roster.

“We’re seeking termination because we can’t effectively run our business without the rostering changes we desperately need to properly restart our international network in a post-Covid world,” Qantas International chief government officer Andrew David mentioned.

“We’re open to putting the same deal that was rejected back on the table, but that would require a change of heart from a union that has continually misrepresented the facts.”

Mr David mentioned the “amazing service” of Qantas crews didn’t change the truth that the pandemic had reworked the aviation trade and the best way airways wanted to function.

But FAAA mentioned it was not against employees working throughout a number of planes and that it rejected the settlement as a result of it included a brief wage freeze and sub-inflation wage will increase that amounted to a pay minimize.

The union have mentioned the proposed situations meant employees must be on standby extra usually, with 81 per cent of the affected employees involved the roster modifications would impair their skill to reply to emergencies on long-haul flights.

“Qantas states safety as the number one priority however they have no qualms in producing rosters that would cause extreme fatigue and hugely compromise safety of customers and crew,” one other cabin crew employee mentioned.

The Fair Work Commission is because of maintain hearings into the dispute in late April. If it helps Qantas in terminating the settlement, worldwide cabin crew would have their pay and situations reverted to the fundamental award.

The union says this could see hourly charges slashed by a mean of 41 per cent or as a lot as 65 per cent for some employees, with relaxation breaks between a number of the longest flight routes on this planet considerably diminished.

The recent dispute comes after the Federal Court final yr discovered Qantas had acted illegally when it sacked 2000 floor crew employees and that it had been partially motivated by the truth that many of the axed employees had been union members.