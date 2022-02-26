Wushu player Sadia Tariq wins gold at Moscow tourney | More sports News – Times of India

Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on successful the Gold medal on the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will i… https://t.co/o1zdnFEsAe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1645889151000

NEW DELHI: Indian wushu participant Sadia Tariq has gained a gold medal at a junior event being held in Moscow.The 15-year-old from Srinagar has been a gold medallist within the junior nationwide championship for the final two years. She gained the highest honours within the Russian capital on Friday.“Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on successful the Gold medal on the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship ,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the teen.

“Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours,” he added.

No rapid particulars of the competitors have been obtainable however a 38 robust Indian contingent is competing on the occasion which is able to wind up on February 28. P