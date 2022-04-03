WWE WrestleMania 38: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Returns To Beat Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair Ousts Ronda Rousey | Other Sports News

In the thirty eighth annual WrestleMania which is an expert wrestling stay occasion produced by WWE, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin shocked Kevin Owens on “The KO Show” on Saturday. On an unimaginable first evening, Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to defeat Kevin Owens in the principle occasion. Kevin Owens started the “KO Show” by apologising to the state of Texas for talking the reality over the previous few weeks earlier than persevering with to berate The Lone Star State and one in every of its proudest residents, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, drawing the ire of The Texas Rattlesnake who drove all the way down to the ring on an ATV.

After kicking over the “KO Show” indicators, Austin sat down and verbally lower down KO as solely the WWE Hall of Famer might. Owens took the insults in stride earlier than revealing the true purpose he needed “Stone Cold” to hitch him on the “KO Show,” difficult him to a No Holds Barred Match proper then and there.

Austin accepted the problem with an emphatic “hell yeah” and known as for a referee. What adopted was a dominating efficiency from Austin as he gave KO no probability in any respect within the battle.

Seth Rollins who was even be anticipated to be there, needed to face Cody Rhodes who made a return to WWE after a spot of six years and ended his evening with a win.

Then, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair stole a victory with an enormous boot to retain her title towards Ronda Rousey.

Bianca Belair stood tall as the brand new champion after defeating Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title.

The Miz and Logan Paul shocked these in attendance at AT&T Stadium by pulling off a shock victory towards the previous tag staff champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio.