WWE’s ‘The Undertaker’ Thanks Wife for Leading Him to Jesus During Hall of Fame Speech

World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker stunned followers by thanking his spouse, Michelle, for main him to a relationship with Jesus Christ throughout Friday’s Hall of Fame induction.

Wrestler Mark Calaway spoke of his household throughout feedback about his induction into the esteemed museum and took particular discover of his spouse and former wrestler Michelle McCool.

“I think the greatest thing that you’ve ever done for me, though, is restore my relationship with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Calaway mentioned as his spouse and daughter sat watching close by on the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Calaway has spoken about his spouse’s hand in serving to him develop his relationship with Jesus earlier than. A yr in the past, he told CBN that earlier than his spouse started bringing him to church along with her, he “lived a pretty excessive lifestyle and I wasn’t living my life for God.”

The famed wrestler mentioned he resisted going together with his spouse to her Austin, Texas, church as a result of he felt he was already a “good” individual and didn’t have to go to church. He additionally famous that he didn’t wish to take care of the “brimstone” the minister would hurl his manner as soon as his presence turned identified within the congregation.

While he was uncomfortable at first, he quickly got here to understand the providers.

“I found myself being kind of tense and pensive to kind of leaning in and like, wow this is pretty cool. And that started my journey back to leading my life the way I should,” Calaway mentioned.

Calaway famous that he realized he was “missing out” on the lifetime of a dedicated Christian, and added, “I’m not perfect. I’m still in my process. I’m getting there but I spend a lot more time these days reading my Bible.”

Video of Calaway discussing his religion could be seen here.

