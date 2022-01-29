Wyllie, Salzmann help Australia brush Pakistan aside

Australia 276 for 7 (Wyllie 71, Miller 64, Kellaway 47, Qasim 3-40) beat Pakistan 157 all out (Mumtaz 29, Salzmann 3-37, Whitney 2-31) by 119 runs

Batter Teague Wyllie continued his domination on the U-19 World Cup earlier than the seamers got here to the fore as Australia noticed off Pakistan comfortably within the quarter-finals. Australia now face both India or Bangladesh within the semi-final.

After scores of 86* and 101* within the group stage, Wyllie as soon as once more dropped anchor to make 71, his ease of dealing with tempo and spin irritating Pakistan. Wyllie placed on a brisk 86-run opening stand with Campbell Kellaway (47) to set the tone of the innings, however a 101 partnership as a follow-up with Corey Miller didn’t give Pakistan a glance in.

They began steadily and step by step upped their scoring charge because the partnership grew. Wyllie first moved to fifty and Miller adopted swimsuit, and after 37 overs Pakistan had just one wicket to indicate.

Medium pacer Awais Ali lastly broke by when he bowled Wyllie within the thirty eighth over, however the platform was set for the center order to exit all weapons blazing.

Cooper Connolly , the captain, bashed 4 fours in a 25-ball 33 at the same time as Miller ultimately fell for 64. Then Australia slumped by shedding 5 wickets in eight overs earlier than No. 9 William Salzmann smacked a 14-ball 25 to offer the innings a raise in the direction of the tip with Australia ending with 276.

Qasim Akram, the batting allrounder who additionally bowls offspin, was the decide of the bowlers along with his 3 for 40 – together with two top-order wickets – however poor returns from the tempo bowlers harm Pakistan. Zeeshan Zameer went for 76 in 9 overs, Awais’ economic system was practically six and Ahmed Khan couldn’t take a wicket.

Pakistan misplaced their openers contained in the fifth over, at the same time as Abdul Faseeh (28) and Irfan Khan (27) tried to rebuild, however Connolly went to his go-to partnership breaker of the event Salzmann and he delivered but once more, eradicating Irfan with a yorker that rattled his center stump. Pakistan quickly slumped to 83 for 4 when Faseeh adopted.

That was the start of the tip, because it turned out. Qasim was run-out for 9, Abbas Ali and Maaz Sadaqat had been dismissed by offspinner Jack Infield, and Pakistan quickly folded for 157 to crash out of title competition.

United Arab Emirates 224 for 9 (Aayan 93, Bawa 51, Sankar 3-31) beat West Indies 142 all out (Edward 51*, Parashar 4-30, Giyanani 3-21) by 82 runs

Elsewhere, UAE triggered a large upset by beating hosts West Indies within the playoff matches for positions 9-13. Dhruv Parashar (4 for 30) and Jash Giyanani (3 for 21) mixed to suckpunch West Indies for 142, in defence of 225. The margin of victory might’ve been even greater if not for Nathan Edward’s unbeaten 51.

West Indies slipped to 32 for 4 and from there on, there was no wanting again. Edward saved some face for West Indies along with his 65-ball 51, earlier than Parashar cleaned up the tail with an extra three lower-order wickets and finish West Indies’ distress within the fortieth over.

Earlier within the day, UAE too had been in a sticky place in their very own batting innings, needing a lower-order restoration to push their rating as much as 224. They had been 76 for six on the again of Shiva Sankar’s opening burst, however No. 6 Aayan Afzal Khan dug in to attain a 121-ball 93. He was supported by No. 8 Shival Bawa’s 51, and their 103-run seventh-wicket stand rejuvenated UAE’s innings. A couple of extra lower-order contributions set West Indies a difficult goal.

Uganda 123 all out (Kakuru 65, Kariko 5-19) beat Papua New Guinea 88 all out (Morea 26, Miyaji 4-29, Baguma 3-30) by 35 runs

In the thirteenth place playoff semi-final, Uganda earned their first win within the competitors as they efficiently defended 123 towards Papua New Guinea in Diego Martin. Their three frontline bowlers shared all ten PNG wickets to bowl them out for 88 in 19.3 overs.

Juma Miyaji and Joseph Baguma, the off pinner, ran by the PNG prime order whereas Matthew Musinguzi took two lower-order wickets. Miyaji completed with 4 for 29 and Baguma returned figures of three for 30 whereas PNG’s Junior Morea (26) was their solely batter to cross 20.