X-rated mystery box in Aussie hotel room

Hidden on the highest flooring of considered one of Queensland’s most luxurious lodges, a collection awaits that has a mysterious black field excellent for {couples} busting out of lockdown.

Is it getting sizzling in right here, or is it simply me?

That was my first thought after I checked in to what’s been dubbed as Australia’s ‘sexiest’ lodge suite.

It had been over two years since I’d stepped foot on a airplane and entered the Sunshine state, and even longer for my husband who joined me for the 24 hours of …*insert creativeness right here*.

One arrival cocktail and a cheeky ‘hello’ from the entrance desk workers, we have been shortly whisked from the bottom lobby of the uber-luxe W Brisbane hotel to the sky – in any other case referred to as the penthouse suite on the thirty third flooring.

Sitting on the high of the tower, the entry of suite 3306 sparkled on the finish of the dimly lit hallway.

As the doorways swung open, town of Brisbane sprawled out in entrance of us which was sort of becoming given the theme of the keep.

But in amongst the quirky decor, glitzy cocktail bar and vibrant color palette of our suite sat a lone black field, flanked by a bottle of champagne, some candies and a single notice.

“Love how you buzz” is all it learn – which made much more sense after opening the field that sat beneath.

Filled with Lovehoney’s finest and most interesting intercourse toys for {couples}, the Mini ‘Play’ Bar contained in the suite contained every thing you wanted for a romantic weekend away – from handcuffs and vibrators, to undies and lube.

Valued at over $800 alone, one of the best half is it’ll slip straight into your suitcase for the journey residence (take pleasure in scanning that bag by way of airport safety).

Having been confined inside our personal 4 partitions for what seems like an eternity, the partnership between W Brisbane and Lovehoney isn’t simply in regards to the toys – it’s in regards to the outfits too.

During the in a single day keep, every couple will likely be fitted for measurement and obtain in-room lingerie from the manufacturers’ new Valentine’s vary.

If you’re just a little … overwhelmed … by the contents of the mysterious black field, company will even have entry to a ‘Sexologist Concierge’ service, the place {couples} can guide a free cellphone session by way of award-winning sexologist, Chantelle Otten’s clinic.

While in mattress, the suite additionally provides unique entry to a Love How You Buzz streaming service providing instructional sexual wellness movies out there on-demand from sexperts together with Chantelle Otten, Cam Fraser and Tamica Wilder together with playlists curated by coaches to assist set the temper.

To refuel, the in a single day keep additionally consists of an in-room breakfast for 2, as a result of nothing says Valentine’s Day greater than breakfast in mattress collectively.

And for these moments of down time, the field additionally accommodates an unbelievable rose petal soak to be used within the suite’s tub – or, like all the opposite toys and trinkets – you’ll be able to take it residence for later.

The “Love How You Buzz” package deal will run from the February 14 till March 31 with rooms ranging from $1569 per couple.

TO EAT

Refuelling is vital, proper, so outdoors breakfast in mattress – Brisbane is crammed with some wonderful new eating places so you’ll be able to costume up and dine out.

If you’re wanting to flee the lodge for dinner, slip across the nook to Rothwells on Edward Street. Just a five-minute stroll from the foyer, this bar and grill fuses intimacy and classic attraction with a fastidiously curated menu and depraved cocktail checklist.

The inside takes inspiration from across the globe, transporting diners right into a world of glamour which is becoming given it’s within the floor flooring of the heritage-listed Rothwells constructing.

If you’re a steak buff, you’ll be able to’t go previous the Angus rump – cooked medium – with a aspect of the home French fries.

For these on the lookout for one thing just a little lighter however with out skimping on flavour, go for the reef trout and a aspect of child carrots.

Along with a wholesome grill menu, there’s additionally a couple of tempting pasta choices to select from – together with the Bucatini with spanner crab, chilli and garlic or the Macaroni with mushroom and aged cheddar.

But if there’s one dish to go away room for – it’s the contemporary baked madeleines with whisky caramel dipping sauce. Delicate and scrumptious – it’s the right share plate to finish.

Nothing says Sunday like a boozy brunch, and with Three Blue Ducks organising store on the third flooring of W Brisbane – you actually can roll away from bed and right into a food-coma (with a view).

The $90 bottomless brunch menu will hold you full for the day with seven dishes and for an extra $39, you’ll be able to have two-hours of cocktails as properly (properly price it – particularly for his or her tackle a Mimosa).

Looking over the Brisbane river and a neighborhood acoustic music taking part in all through the morning, the standout dishes embody the Moreton Bay bugs in XO butter and lime in addition to the wooden roasted potato gnocchi, inexperienced pea, broccolini and salsa verde.

TO RELAX

From getting a remedy on the Away spa, to easily kicking again with a cocktail or two on the indoor/out of doors pool on degree 4 – regardless of being within the metropolis, contained in the lodge feels a world away from the bustle beneath.

The lodge pool is adjoined by the WET Deck overlooking Brisbane river, and is the right spot to chill down and sip on a margarita or glass of glowing.

For the previous couple of weeks of summer time, there’s a stack of Sun and Graze packages from $89 as a part of the W Brisbane and Veuve Clicquot collab, so you’ll be able to take the considering out of your wine and dine order and simply benefit from the ambiance as an alternative.

For just a little extra Zen, the vitality pool throughout the lodge’s spa advanced on degree 5 is the final word spot to flee the sounds of town and immerse your self within the mineral waters for a 30 minute soak. It’s actually the right technique to finish your keep.

This journalist visited the W Brisbane as a visitor of Lovehoney