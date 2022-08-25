X-ray shows python and its tracking transmitter inside another snake in Florida. See pics

There are sure tales on the Internet which can be so uncommon – and considerably weird – that they go away individuals shocked. One such story was lately shared by Miami Zoo in Florida. They posted on Facebook about one snake consuming one other. What, nonetheless, has left individuals intrigued is a picture they shared together with the put up. It’s an X-ray of the snake who ate a python.

“You may have heard in the news about the bobcat that was documented stealing and consuming eggs from an invasive Burmese python in the Everglades,” they wrote about an incident that came about just a few days in the past. In the subsequent few strains, they shared concerning the incident involving the snakes. “A python that had its tracking transmitter implanted by surgeons at Zoo Miami was recently found to be consumed by another snake; a native cottonmouth, also known as a water moccasin. You can see the spine and the transmitter of the python inside of the cottonmouth on this x-ray, or radiograph, that was taken at Zoo Miami’s animal hospital,” they added.

Take a have a look at the put up and the pictures:

Since being posted, the share has been posted over 1,200 instances. It has additionally collected practically 1,000 likes. The put up has prompted individuals to share numerous reactions. “That moment when you realize your python is inside a cottonmouth,” expressed a Facebook person. “Zoo Miami is awesome. We were great supporters of the Zoo when we lived in Miami,” commented one other. “Wow, that’s just crazy! Awesome, but crazy!” posted a 3rd. “How big was the python?” wrote a fourth.