Xavi Hernandez Maintains Tough Barcelona Stance On Ousmane Dembele | Football News

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez mentioned on Saturday the membership wouldn’t soften their stance on Ousmane Dembele’s contract scenario, regardless of the Frenchman’s indignant riposte on social media on Thursday. Dembele wrote he wouldn’t “give in to blackmail” after Xavi left him out of his squad to face Athletic Bilbao within the Copa del Rey on Thursday evening, following a breakdown in talks over a brand new deal. The winger’s contract expires in the summertime, when he’ll be capable of depart Barcelona totally free.

The membership’s director of soccer Mateu Alemany mentioned on Thursday morning “it seems obvious to us that the player does not want to continue at Barcelona” and “therefore we hope that a transfer will take place before January 31”.

“Dembele’s situation hasn’t changed. He knows what the options are and he has to decide,” Xavi mentioned in a press convention forward of Sunday’s sport away at Alaves.

“There is no alternative. There are still days left (in the transfer window),” Xavi added.

It but to be seen if Barcelona can discover an exit for Dembele mid-season, both for a switch price or on mortgage. Shifting the 24-year-old’s wages would assist release area for signings.

“We are working to bring players in. We’ll see what we can do,” Xavi mentioned.

With Dembele exiled, Barcelona may have finished with out Ansu Fati choosing up a hamstring harm in opposition to Athletic on Thursday, with experiences suggesting the 19-year-old may very well be out for 2 months.

Fati has solely simply returned after two months out injured, having come again in September following 10 months absent with a knee downside.

“He is very upset, it’s a difficult situation,” mentioned Xavi.

Club docs suggested that Fati ought to solely play 30 to 35 minutes in opposition to Athletic however the striker got here on within the 61st minute and stayed on for extra-time.

“The extra-time upset our plans,” mentioned Xavi. “We will try to make a very specific plan so that he does not get injured again.”