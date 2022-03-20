Xavi says Barcelona’s ‘doors are open’ to Lionel Messi | Football News – Times of India

MADRID: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez mentioned on Saturday “the doors are open” to Lionel Messi Xavi was talking in a press convention forward of the El Clasico on Sunday, when Barca face La Liga leaders Real Madrid on the Santiago Bernabeu.Messi has endured a disappointing season at Paris Saint-Germain though Barca’s dire monetary scenario would make re-signing the Argentinian tough.La Liga’s newest spending restrictions revealed final week set Barcelona’s restrict at -144 million euros ($159 million). It means the membership should make appreciable financial savings to signal anybody within the subsequent switch window.Messi was let go final yr as a result of Barca couldn’t afford to resume his contract, bringing an emotional finish to the striker’s historic profession at Camp Nou.Asked if he would open the door to Messi coming again, Xavi mentioned: “He is the best player in history and the history of the club, he’s earned the right to have the doors open to him.“As lengthy as I’m coach the doorways are open to him if he desires to return any day. He is the most effective in historical past and as a membership we owe him an ideal tribute, he deserves it, however he has a contract with PSG , so there may be little extra I can let you know.“If he wants to come any day, to see training, talk to the coach, the doors are open because he is the best player in the history of the club.”

Without Messi, Barcelona struggled for a lot of the season however Xavi, who was appointed in November, has overseen a major upturn in type.

Barca sit third, on the right track to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League, and will likely be hopeful of touchdown an announcement victory towards Real Madrid, who will likely be with out their star striker Karim Benzema.

Benzema is out with a calf damage and won’t be risked, permitting the Frenchman the worldwide break to recuperate for the run-in and Champions League quarter-finals towards Chelsea.

“Tomorrow he can’t play because he hasn’t trained,” mentioned Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday. “He still feels a little discomfort, it’s a small injury, but it won’t let him train and obviously he won’t play either.”

“The fact that he doesn’t play tomorrow doesn’t worry me because it means we will have two weeks to get him ready for the end of the season when he will be very important as always,” Ancelotti added.

Xavi mentioned Benzema’s absence can be a “significant blow” for Real Madrid whereas confirming that Gerard Pique will likely be out there for Barca.

“He’s fine, he has some minor discomfort, but he’s fine,” mentioned Xavi.

Despite profitable their final 4 consecutive league video games, Barcelona are 15 factors behind Real Madrid within the desk, albeit with a recreation in hand.

They might overhaul stumbling Sevilla to complete second however a late title cost seems virtually inconceivable.

“We cannot rule Barcelona out, they will fight until the last game,” mentioned Ancelotti.

“Winning the league is unlikely,” mentioned Xavi. “I think will be difficult.”

But there is a chance for Barcelona to indicate they’re able to problem for the title once more below Xavi subsequent season.

“We have grown as a team since I arrived but it doesn’t mean anything, it’s a Clasico and we have to show our personality,” Xavi mentioned.

“It is a chance to show we are in a good moment because we have had good results but tomorrow is another litmus test, to prove that against another big team, we can play and impose our game.”

Xavi added: “Otherwise I know the media and they will say the improvement has not been seen in the most important game of the season.”