‘Xenophobic tendencies must be rejected’: Healthcare groups say migrants have right to treatment in SA | News24

Government knowledge on the consumer profile of overseas nationals, together with undocumented immigrants, accessing South Africa’s public healthcare system is difficult to substantiate.

This in keeping with Health Minister Joe Phaahla who was lately quizzed about it in Parliament.

Phophi Ramathuba has come underneath heavy criticism for displaying disdain to overseas nationals after she berated a affected person from Zimbabwe at a hospital in Bela Bela in Limpopo.

The authorities doesn’t require well being services to maintain statistics on overseas nationals accessing public healthcare.

This makes it troublesome for the Department of Health to find out the variety of undocumented immigrants utilizing public well being providers and their affect on the system.

Despite this, a minimum of two politicians have accused overseas nationals of burdening the nation’s already stretched public well being system.

Earlier this 12 months, City of Johannesburg Health and Social Development MMC Ashley Sauls claimed, after chatting with hospital workers he stated, undocumented immigrants burdened the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

READ | ‘This is not political’: Ramathuba says foreigners not budgeted for as she doubles down on comments

This week, Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba was caught on digital camera telling a affected person, who she recognized as Zimbabwean solely as a result of she spoke Shona, the province didn’t have a funds for foreigners.

She stated foreigners have been placing a “huge strain” on the province’s well being system.

Ramathuba has come underneath hearth for her feedback, with political events calling for her to be axed.

The Constitution states everybody has the best to have entry to healthcare providers.

Foreign nationals can get free major healthcare in public hospitals and in the event that they want greater than primary healthcare, they need to pay.

In addition, Southern African Development Community agreements enable overseas nationals from member states to obtain the identical care as South Africans, which means fee relies on a way take a look at, with individuals paying what they’ll afford.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which has anecdotal proof of the expertise of sufferers in South Africa, stated it had been unable to get unbiased knowledge concerning the healthcare consumer profile at South African public healthcare services.

On Thursday, MSF board member Bhelekazi Mdlalose added South Africa’s public healthcare system was crumbling attributable to a wide range of points and never merely as a result of non-citizens have been accessing it:

MSF doesn’t possess unbiased knowledge concerning the healthcare consumer profile at South African public healthcare services.

“Through our work on access to healthcare for vulnerable and migrant populations in South Africa and internationally, we have witnessed the real-life impacts of policy, procedural and practical barriers ordinary people are confronted with daily.”

Mdlalose stated since 2009, MSF had labored on initiatives in Musina, Tshwane, Durban and Johannesburg that targeted on supporting entry to public healthcare for migrants, asylum seekers, refugees and undocumented migrants.

“What our staff hear from patients is their daily struggles in getting care that is afforded to them under the South African Constitution.

“What our workers most frequently witness is a well being system struggling to manage, even at the perfect of occasions, attributable to a wide range of points that embody planning and administration – not merely the variety of non-South Africans accessing care.”

She said migrants were met with varying attitudes from healthcare workers.

“Over time, our sufferers have informed us on many events about their experiences by the hands of well being workers, who maintain xenophobic attitudes, but in addition of devoted well being workers who prioritise the supply of neutral medical care that’s moral and freed from politicisation.”

Mdlalose encouraged healthcare workers and leaders to take a principled stance that ensured all who needed treatment got the care they deserved.

She said MSF did not track anti-migrant sentiment in the healthcare sector, but sometimes there were “flare-ups”.

While we don’t track sentiments directly, we have witnessed occasional flare-ups, like the recent events in Atteridgeville, where patients were being denied access to healthcare by protesters outside Kalafong Hospital, based on appearance and accent, which indicates emboldened xenophobic tendencies. This is worrying and must be rejected by healthcare workers and leaders in order to uphold their oath to and medical ethics.

The health department is also seemingly not in the know about how many undocumented immigrants have accessed the country’s public healthcare facilities for services.

“The statistics on the full variety of infants who have been born to unlawful and/or undocumented migrants at public well being services in every province previously three years will not be out there as our well being services don’t hold statistics on overseas nationals,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla said in answers to parliamentary questions in June.

“With regards to the variety of unlawful and/or undocumented immigrants who’re making use of well being services for different medical providers apart from giving start in every province, attributable to group integration of migrants, the Department of Health will not be in a position to decide the variety of undocumented immigrants as this isn’t a coverage requirement,” he added.

On Friday, Ramathuba’s spokesperson, Neil Shikwambane, said they were trying to collate data on foreigners using the system.

He added the data would be available on Friday afternoon but stopped answering News24’s calls and messages.

His comments will be added when he responds.

On Friday, News24 published a fact-check article which pointed to poor management being the real cause for some of the problems in the Limpopo public health system.

FACT CHECK | No, MEC Ramathuba, poor management is killing Limpopo hospitals – not immigrants

In a statement following the video, the Progressive Health Forum (PHF) labelled Ramathuba’s comments as offensive and showing disdain for foreign nationals.

“This is deeply offensive on many ranges, not least in her conduct as a well being skilled sworn to uphold her oath. The MEC seems to additionally wrongly consider that her oath of political workplace trumps her moral enterprise.

“The MEC’s reprehensible utterances are now filtering through to other facilities, where there are reports of undocumented foreigners being denied urgent care, which is unconstitutional, and contradicts ethical norms.

“Unlike politicians, well being professionals could not make a discriminatory distinction, primarily based on an individual’s origin, circumstances or behaviour.”

The PHF said it was understandable why Zimbabwean nationals used the local health system.

“The motive there are undocumented foreigners coming into the nation to hunt healthcare is simple to know. Collapsed public well being services in Zimbabwe and an totally dysfunctional immigration infrastructure in SA make the inflow of migrants a certainty.”

It accused Ramathuba of scapegoating Zimbabweans.

“The MEC additionally conveniently ignores the uncomfortable reality that as much as half of the well being funds is stolen or in any other case misappropriated on her watch.

“There is much, therefore, for the government to account for and fix before scapegoating migrants for its shortcomings. The Limpopo health MEC has brought the medical profession into disrepute and scandalised millions for whom national life is rooted in human rights.”

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union echoed the identical sentiments, saying issues the Limpopo public well being system confronted couldn’t be blamed on Zimbabweans searching for remedy.

The union’s provincial secretary, Moses Maubane, stated: “We can’t attach the challenges to the people of Zimbabwe. Let’s rather say the system needs to be overhauled. We need to change the system. They [Zimbabweans] do have the right to be taken care of when sick.”

He added the division wanted to cope with workers shortages within the province.

Maubane stated an absence of workers additionally led to negligence in state services.

Consequences

The PHF has known as on the SA Human Rights Commission and Health Professions Council of South Africa to take motion in opposition to Ramathuba.

On Thursday, the provincial authorities stated it could not be disciplining her for the feedback.

The ANC within the province stated it backed her.

The nationwide well being division has instructed officers to collect info on the incident.

News24 tried to get a remark from the Zimbabwean consulate, with out success.