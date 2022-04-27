Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Pad 5, and Smart TV 5A India Launch Today: Watch Live

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A are all set to launch in India at the moment. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G was unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X in China in December final 12 months and debuted in some international markets in March. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 5 was launched globally with Xiaomi Smart Pen and Xiaomi 11T collection in September final 12 months. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A can also be able to debut in India, alongside these two Xiaomi flagships, on the identical launch occasion.

How to observe Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A India launch occasion livestream

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A launch in India will start at 12pm IST at the moment. The occasion might be live-streamed by Xiaomi’s social media channels on Twitter and YouTube.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G worth in India (anticipated)

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 65,000 for the bottom variant. Official particulars are but to be revealed. However, the telephone was launched in China with a beginning worth of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,200) for the bottom variant that has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G specs

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G debuted globally in March with MIUI 13 and a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels) Samsung E5 AMOLED show that carries 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz dynamic refresh fee. The telephone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, together with as much as 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with a triple rear digital camera setup, which features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 major sensor, a 50-megapixel portrait, and one other 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The smartphone additionally comes with a 32-megapixel sensor on the entrance for selfies and video calling.

Xiaomi Pad 5 worth in India (anticipated)

Xiaomi Pad 5 was launched in international markets in September final 12 months with a price ticket of EUR 349 (roughly Rs.30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage choice. It is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage choice. However, it is unclear how the Xiaomi Pad 5 will truly be priced within the Indian market.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specs

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 is more likely to have many of the identical specs as the worldwide variant. The Xiaomi Pad 5 international variant runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for Pad and contains a 11-inch WQHD+ (1,600×2,560 pixel) True Tone show with 120Hz refresh fee and 16:10 side ratio. The show comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10 assist. Further, the pill affords assist for Face Unlock and has a split-screen function for multitasking. Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, which is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM as commonplace. For optics, a single 13-megapixel digital camera sensor is offered on the again, together with an LED flash. For selfies, the pill comes with an 8-megapixel digital camera on the entrance with 1080p recording. The Xiaomi Pad 5 affords as much as 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Besides this, Xiaomi has additionally arrange a microsite for the upcoming Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, which teases the options with out revealing any pricing particulars and specs akin to show measurement, speaker output, or the processor. However, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A has been reported to be powered by an unspecified processor with Cortex-A55 cores, and is alleged to sport skinny bezels.