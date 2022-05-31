Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review

LED-LCD know-how in TVs remains to be the most typical and inexpensive sort, and Xiaomi well selected to focus its merchandise round it throughout its early years of promoting televisions in India. The firm nonetheless pushes giant volumes of its inexpensive LED televisions, however has additionally experimented with premium TVs such because the Mi QLED TV 4K vary which is accessible in an enormous 75-inch screen size, priced at Rs. 1,39,999. This adventurous strategy to the premium worth segments has now led to the launch of Xiaomi’s first OLED TV in India.

Priced at Rs. 89,999, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is accessible in a single 55-inch dimension and is the corporate’s most costly TV of its dimension in India. Even so, this tv strongly undercuts the competitors, and can be a tempting proposition for consumers who need the advantages of OLED display know-how, however with out having to pay the exorbitant premium. Xiaomi’s OLED TV has launched at a worth the place you usually discover high-end quantum-dot LED TV from manufacturers comparable to Sony, Samsung, and OnePlus.

With key specs comparable to help for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, 30W of sound output, and the Ultra-HD OLED display that provides this TV its title, is the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV the very best tv you should purchase beneath Rs. 1,00,000? Find out on this evaluation.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV has far-field microphones, which might be set to always-listen for the Google Assistant wake instructions

Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV design and specs

Most 55-inch OLED televisions are priced effectively over Rs. 1,00,000, so the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV’s worth provides it a big leg-up over the competitors. At Rs. 89,999, that is by far probably the most inexpensive 55-inch OLED TV you should purchase in India (that I’m conscious of) proper now. The advantages of the OLED show at this worth makes this an attractive proposition, notably because the a lot greater pricing of competing OLED TVs has been a barrier for consumers to this point.

Despite the value, Xiaomi hasn’t actually held again with this TV relating to design and specs. At simply 4.6mm thick, the OLED Vision TV could be very slim on the edges, though the centre portion of the again of the TV will get a good bit thicker the place {the electrical} elements and ports are. The bezel across the display is equally slim on all sides, and a module on the backside has the Xiaomi brand, indicator gentle, energy change, and a change for the far-field microphones.

The tv might be wall-mounted or stand-mounted, and normal VESA-compatible wall mounts work with the TV. Professional set up is offered without cost by Xiaomi and the stands are included within the gross sales package deal, however the wall-mount equipment is not. You can, nevertheless, request Xiaomi for wall-mounting the TV on the time of set up, and the technician will present a wall-mount equipment if you do not have one in all your individual.

The ports and sockets on the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV are fairly conveniently positioned for a big tv and are simply accessible even when the TV is wall mounted. The RJ45 Ethernet port, Optical Audio-out (Toslink) port, RCA sockets, and Antenna socket face downwards, whereas the three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB Type-A ports, and three.5mm audio jack face the left of the display. HDMI ARC is supported on one of many ports. The energy wire is completely connected to the TV to the proper of the display, and was disappointingly quick for my liking.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is simply accessible in a single 55-inch dimension, for now

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV has a 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160-pixel) OLED show, with every particular person pixel able to self-illumination with out the necessity for backlighting. There can also be help for prime dynamic vary content material as much as the Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ codecs, an ordinary refresh price of 60Hz, and a DCI-P3 color gamut of 98.5 p.c. The distinction ratio is expectedly excessive at 15,00,000:1, and there may be additionally the Reality Flow MEMC engine for movement interpolation.

For sound, the tv has a 30W speaker system with eight drivers, and help for the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X codecs. Connectivity is dealt with by way of Wi-Fi 6 with dual-band help, Ethernet, and Bluetooth 5 for wi-fi audio and for connecting to the TV distant. The TV has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of inside storage for apps and app knowledge, and is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 processor.

Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV distant and options

Some issues barely change, and Xiaomi’s TV distant is one in all them. The firm’s primary, minimalistic plastic Bluetooth distant is bundled within the field with the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV, albeit with some small modifications. Disappointingly, regardless of the value of the TV, batteries for the distant aren’t included within the field, which is a grievance I’ve had for some time.

The distant itself features effectively sufficient and a few comparatively current function additions comparable to fast mute (press volume-down button twice shortly), fast wake (turns the TV on in 3-4 seconds from standby), and fast settings (long-press the PatchWall button) cowl for the plain lack of devoted buttons for these features. Usefully, you possibly can shortly change between Xiaomi’s PatchWall consumer interface and the inventory Android TV UI by urgent the devoted buttons.

There are hotkeys for fast entry to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and the entire listing of apps put in on the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV. A microphone for voice instructions and a button to invoke Google Assistant are additionally current on the distant, though the TV additionally has far-field microphones that may be set to at all times hear for the wake command, to serve the identical operate.

This labored effectively, with a easy ‘OK Google’ or ‘Hey Google’ command to invoke Google Assistant even from throughout the room, adopted by correct understanding of even complicated voice instructions. The microphones are naturally at all times listening when this mode is on, so if this seems like a privateness situation to you, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV does allow you to flip a change (just below the emblem, on the backside of the TV) to show this off.

The distant of the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is a well-recognized one, however there are small modifications within the button structure

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV additionally has built-in Chromecast for casting from supported units and providers, and Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM) which is claimed to optimise the TV’s settings for improved latency and efficiency when gaming with a related gaming console. There aren’t any different particular options for gaming, and the height refresh price of 60Hz signifies that this TV is not ideally meant to be used with current-generation gaming consoles.

Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV software program and interface

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV runs on Android TV 11, with the PatchWall 4 and inventory Android TV consumer interfaces on high, much like how it’s on a lot of the corporate’s different tv vary. Apps and video games might be put in by way of the Google Play retailer for Android TV, which has a listing of over 5,000 apps proper now, together with widespread content material streaming apps, social media apps, and different providers.

PatchWall hasn’t obtained any main additions because the Mi TV 5X, nevertheless it stays a content-focused UI with glorious content material curation, lists, and a nice look. IMDb integration, the provision of the Mi Home app for straightforward entry to IoT units in your house, and loads of supported apps and providers for the curation make PatchWall a great interface to make use of.

The inventory Android TV UI has gotten some new additions from the final Xiaomi TV I reviewed. The interface is now the Google TV-like UI that rolled out in late 2021, with a bit extra give attention to content material suggestions and curation, though the shortage of help for Netflix within the suggestion engine remains to be disappointing. You can nonetheless use Google Assistant or common search to seek out content material on Netflix and plenty of different sources, or entry the precise apps instantly.

The total software program expertise with the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV was nearly as good as I anticipated it to be, and I skilled no critical points or bugs throughout my time with the tv. While I personally most well-liked the app-focused strategy of the inventory Android TV interface, PatchWall’s content-friendly interface also needs to enchantment to many customers.

Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV efficiency

Customers searching for a 55-inch TV with a price range of round Rs. 1,00,000 would usually think about a great quantum-dot LED tv, comparable to Sony’s Triluminos vary, Samsung’s QLED vary, and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. However, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV presents consumers the choice to get one thing with arguably higher display know-how on the identical worth, on condition that OLED TVs are usually priced effectively over Rs. 1,00,000.

That’s to not say that the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is essentially on par with premium OLED TVs such because the LG CX range, however the advantages of OLED know-how itself – notably the black ranges – are clear and current on this tv. I watched a wide range of content material on the TV throughout resolutions and dynamic ranges, going from Ultra-HD Dolby Vision to easy normal definition, and the TV undeniably delivered the type of efficiency that may be anticipated at this worth.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV has the brand new Google TV-like consumer interface, in addition to PatchWall UI

Watching Love, Death & Robots Season 3 on Netflix in Ultra-HD with Dolby Vision, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV carried out at its very best. The black ranges have been expectedly glorious, providing true pitch blacks that additionally helped in getting the distinction ranges proper. While this naturally made an influence throughout scenes, night-time scenes throughout content material appeared notably good on the TV.

This additionally helped to make the colors really feel rather more impactful and punchy, notably with the attractive, brilliant animation of the ‘Three Robots: Exit Strategies’ episode of Love, Death & Robots. The impact of Dolby Vision was additionally noticeable, not solely because of the seen bump in brightness but additionally within the colors, as they felt a touch extra vibrant. This was the case even with The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, the place the scenic landscapes and delightful vacation properties appeared spectacular on the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV.

Taking excessive dynamic vary content material out of the equation did significantly change the way in which the TV carried out, however the variations did not take an excessive amount of away from the general viewing expertise. Better Call Saul in Ultra-HD decision (however with normal dynamic vary) appeared sharp and detailed on the massive display, and the wonderful black ranges of the TV suited the gloomy, sombre scenes of the present very effectively.

The brightness ranges, even in daylight scenes, did not really feel as robust as with Dolby Vision content material, however the sharpness and affordable color accuracy made up for this to a big extent. However, I did discover some movement interpolation points and stutter throughout scenes with fast actions whereas watching Better Call Saul, notably in dimly-lit evening time scenes. This received notably distracting at instances, and is a reasonably large disadvantage of this TV.

Black ranges and distinction are glorious on the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

Full-HD and lower-resolution content material appeared respectable sufficient, with a pure sense of softness within the image that appeared to suitably cowl for the shortage of sharpness that comes with decrease resolutions. Movies comparable to The Matrix Resurrections and sitcoms comparable to Kim’s Convenience, in addition to live-streamed Formula 1 races, all appeared respectable, with good colors and black ranges. Issues with movement have been nonetheless current and appeared to crop up extra typically within the Formula 1 races, however appeared much less apparent in decrease decision content material.

Sound on the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is appropriate for many functions, with the tuning targeted on making voices sound clear. This labored throughout all varieties of content material, however helped notably when it got here to sitcoms and sports activities content material the place dialogue and commentary wanted to be heard clearly. There is not fairly as a lot grunt within the sound, however the audio system get fairly loud and does ship clear, uniform sound, with none important quantity spikes.

Dolby Atmos help on the TV did appear to assist with giving the sound a bit extra spaciousness and a greater soundstage with supported content material, together with Our Great National Parks. Although the sound was respectable, it is likely to be price stepping as much as a correct soundbar such because the Sony HT-A7000 or an equal speaker system to match as much as the significantly higher visible expertise the TV has to supply.

Verdict

The expense concerned in shopping for an OLED TV has usually made this class an ultra-premium one. However, Xiaomi’s aggressive strategy to pricing has made its first OLED tv comparatively extra accessible. It goes up towards quantum-dot LED TVs from manufacturers comparable to Sony and Samsung however with a really seen and stable differentiator. If you’ve a price range of as much as Rs. 1,00,000 for a 55-inch TV, that is amongst my high picks to contemplate, just because it is an OLED tv with the everyday advantages that come with the know-how.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV presents glorious black ranges, colors, and sharpness, mixed with good software program, dependable efficiency, and worth for cash that’s laborious to argue with at this worth. Although I did face some points with movement dealing with, this wasn’t sufficient to remove from the in any other case nice total expertise. That mentioned, this TV is finest suited to viewers who typically eat high-resolution HDR content material or for anybody searching for a 4K TV with the very best black ranges with out having to lay our a fortune.