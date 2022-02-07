Xiomara Castro becomes Honduras’ first female president





Castro, a democratic socialist, gained a landslide victory in final 12 months’s presidential election after campaigning on a radical agenda to counter years of governance tormented by corruption and scandal. She promised to alleviate poverty and liberalize abortion legal guidelines.

“Two hundred years have passed since our independence was proclaimed. We’re breaking chains and we’re breaking traditions,” Castro mentioned in her inauguration speech.

Castro’s social gathering, the Freedom and Refoundation Party (Libre) gained the November 2021 vote with a lead of greater than 14 factors over her nearest opponent, Nasry Asfura, the capital’s mayor and candidate for outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernández’s National Party.

Winning 51% of the vote share and 1.7 million votes, Castro garnered the biggest variety of votes within the nation’s historical past, underscoring the general public’s urge for food for change.

Castro, 62, devoted her early years to household life, marrying businessman and politician Manuel Zelaya on the age of 19 and elevating their 4 kids whereas managing his companies, in accordance her Libre Party web site. Zelaya was elected president of Honduras however was ousted in a 2009 army coup. Castro’s political profession started along with her push to get her husband return to workplace, and in 2013 and 2017, she ran for president. Castro’s promise to stamp out the systemic issues behind poverty, together with financial insecurity, inequality, corruption and violence — a few of the root causes of migration to the north — will not be solely standard with the citizens, however has made her a lovely ally for US President Joe Biden’s administration. Vice President Kamala Harris, who’s overseeing the White House’s efforts to stem the movement of migrants to the US southern border, was among those in attendance for the inauguration. Harris publicly congratulated Castro on Thursday, and highlighted how the 2 nations can work collectively on bolstering financial prosperity and tackling corruption. “I’d like to publicly congratulate you on your election,” Harris mentioned throughout a bilateral assembly with the newly inaugurated president. “I look forward to many areas of partnership, including the work we can do to address the economic prosperity of Honduras.” However, recent shakeup inside Castro’s personal social gathering may stymie her means to meet marketing campaign guarantees. On Sunday, a bunch of Libre lawmakers rebelled over Castro’s decide for congressional speaker, resulting in a break up within the newly elected Congress that would doubtlessly see the National Party taking again management of the legislature. That fracture implies that Castro is going through a actuality of now main the nation however with out the assist of her a few of her social gathering and its allies in Congress.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Kara Fox, Sam Fossum and Jasmine Wright contributed to this report.





