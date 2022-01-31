Xiomara Castro inaugurated as Honduras’ first female president – Latin America News Dispatch

Honduras president-elect Xiomara Castro was sworn in because the nation’s first lady president on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)



January 30, 2022



By

By

Staff



THIS WEEK IN LATIN AMERICA

HONDURAS: Honduras’ first lady president, Xiomara Castro was sworn in on Thursday on the nationwide soccer stadium in Tegucigalpa. During her inaugural tackle, Castro expressed disdain for the outgoing administration’s “economic catastrophe.”

“We have a duty to restore the economic sector on the basis of transparency, efficiency, production, social justice, wealth distribution and national revenue,” she said.

Among these in attendance was the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who met with Castro shortly after the ceremony to discuss the root causes of migration. Harris and Castro additionally pledged to collaborate on dismantling corruption, and planned on making requests to the United Nations to determine an anti-corruption fee.

Hours earlier than her inauguration, Castro introduced her cupboard picks through Twitter. Castro entrusted former National Police Chief Ramón Sabillón with the place of safety minister. Asking supporters to overlook the nation’s “dark past,” Castro referred to as on Sabillón to ensure residents safety, an finish to violence and arranged crime, and no extra impunity.

SOUTHERN CONE

ARGENTINA: The authorities introduced on Friday that it had agreed a deal in precept with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure over US$40 billion of the debt owed to the IMF.

Economy Minister Martín Guzmán mentioned in a press conference that there could be no reductions in social spending nor required labor reforms or privatization of state firms, reiterating government promises made all through the negotiations.

Both the executive board of the IMF and the Argentine congress should log out the settlement, as soon as finalized.

The administration of President Alberto Fernández has been negotiating with the IMF since 2020 to refinance the US$57 billion mortgage taken out by former president Mauricio Macri in 2018, the biggest within the Fund’s historical past.

URUGUAY: Thousands turned out to a march on Thursday in Montevideo to denounce rape culture following a latest case of sexual assault involving a number of perpetrators. Demonstrators appealed for systemic changes to handle the difficulty, similar to intercourse training in faculties and a reinforcement of the judical system to deal with instances of gender-based violence.

State prosecutors highlighted that there are solely three places of work devoted to investigating sexual offences in Uruguay. These places of work are at present dealing with 2,800 cases, amidst an rising variety of experiences of sexual and gender-based violence in recent times.

In investigations into the assault that happened within the early hours of Jan. 23, police have to this point recognized 4 male suspects, together with one below the age of 18.

ANDES

PERU: A choose on Friday barred four Repsol oil executives from foreign travel whereas authorities examine a large oil spill at one of many firm’s refineries. According to their attorneys, the executives don’t plan to attraction the ruling and would cooperate with the investigation.

The spill occurred on Jan. 15 when waves brought on by the Tonga volcano eruption destabilized a tanker unloading crude oil to La Pampilla refinery, simply off Peru’s Pacific coast. The authorities has declared an environmental emergency, and estimates that some 11,900 barrels of oil had been spilled into coastal waters.

Repsol has denied accountability for the incident, stating that the Navy did not issue a tsunami warning and licensed the corporate to function usually.

COLOMBIA: Dissident members of the previous FARC on Monday killed Albeiro Camayo, a Nasa indigenous chief in Colombia’s Cauca area, in response to the Northern Cauca Indigenous Councils Association (ANIC). Camayo was a founding member of the Indigenous Guard, an unarmed group of land defenders.

ANIC acknowledged that the assailants fired on the Indigenous Guard whereas they defended their communities and territory. The similar armed group is accused of murdering 14-year previous environmental defender Breiner David Cucuñame López and Guillermo Chicame Ipia, one other Indigenous Guard member, in an assault earlier this month.

While the Colombian authorities signed a landmark Peace Agreement with the FARC in 2016, almost 1,300 neighborhood leaders have been assassinated in recent times.

CARIBBEAN

CUBA: The authorities on Tuesday launched an update on the hundreds of protestors detained throughout final July’s anti-government demonstrations on the island. The Attorney General’s workplace acknowledged that 790 persons faced criminal charges together with sedition, vandalism, assaults in opposition to regulation enforcement, and “severe disruption of public order”.

Of the virtually 800 allegedly detained, 172 have already been discovered responsible by Cuban courts. While the assertion didn’t reveal particulars of the sentences laid down, in response to observer teams, these convicted could face up to 30 years in prison.

The assertion additionally sought to push back against accusations from some worldwide observers that July 11 protestors had been arbitrarily detained and subjected to unfair trials.

PUERTO RICO: Unidentified protestors knocked down a statue of Spanish colonizer and first Governor of Puerto Rico, Juan Ponce de León, early Monday morning, hours earlier than the King of Spain arrived on an official go to to the island.

The statue was reinstalled within the San José Plaza in Old San Juan by Monday night, quickly after King Felipe VI had landed. Protestors gathered across the police perimeter defending the statue to decry the reinstallation of the statue and referred to as for it to get replaced by a Puerto Rican nationwide hero or Taíno chief.

King Felipe VI traveled to Puerto Rico to commemorate the 500-year anniversary of the founding of San Juan.

CENTRAL AMERICA

EL SALVADOR: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged on Friday that El Salvador return unused funds to its treasury, and take away the cryptocurrency Bitcoin because the nation’s authorized tender. President Bukele made no speedy remark, apart from a meme put up through his Twitter account.

The IMF has turn out to be more and more involved with the latest drop in cryptocurrency value; nonetheless, its volatility isn’t uncommon. They additionally expressed that Bukele’s administration ought to present better transparency.

The authorities has no plans to scale back its Bitcoin use for the foreseeable future, however agreed that rules may very well be stronger.

Although the IMF has been essential of Bukele’s bitcoin technique, they commended his authorities on its dealing with of the COVID-19 pandemic forecasting a 3.2% economic growth for 2022.

NORTH AMERICA

MEXICO: National-level demonstrations in Mexico mobilized final week to protest in opposition to the recent murders of three Mexican journalists.

An attack on Wednesday in opposition to one other journalist raised better issues among the many Mexican press that little is finished to guard journalists regardless of a authorities system designed to guard them.

Mexico stays the Western Hemisphere’s most violent nation to report from. Apart from the latest murders and assault, Reporters Without Borders, recorded nearly 40 displaced journalists from violent areas in Mexico, making it diffucult to report and inform from these areas.

UNITED STATES: Department of Homeland Security officers mentioned that by this spring, U.S. border officers put together to make an estimated 9,000 arrests per day on the border.

At its highest peak in June final 12 months, migrant day by day arrests averaged about 6,500 in response to authorities experiences. Many arrests included repeat crossers, which raised Republican’s issues concerning the nation’s safety.

Republicans see alternatives to alter the steadiness of energy in Congress as Biden’s administration struggles with border insurance policies. Leaders of the GOP plan to make border safety a major campaign topic forward of November’s midterm elections.