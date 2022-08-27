“Yaar Main Soch Raha Hu Aapki Tarah Ek Haath Se Chhakke Lagaau”: Shaheen Afridi’s Hilarious Meeting With Rishabh Pant | Cricket News

India and Pakistan will likely be squaring off on August 28 on the Dubai International Stadium. Both the edges are at the moment gearing up for the high-octane conflict, which would be the first match between them for the reason that T20 World Cup final yr. While India’s Jasprit Bumrah is about to overlook the whole event, Pakistan additionally suffered an enormous blow earlier than their Asia Cup marketing campaign kicks off because the facet will see its ace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi lacking the continental occasion.

Though he’s set to overlook the Asia Cup in UAE, Shaheen made positive he did not miss the chance to satisfy his Indian opponents forward of his facet’s conflict.

The Pakistan Cricket Board uploaded a video on social media late Thursday by which Shaheen could possibly be seen assembly the likes of Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

Stars align forward of the #AsiaCup2022 A high-profile meet and greet on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/c5vsNCi6xw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 25, 2022

His assembly with the Indian wicketkeeper turned out to be a somewhat humorous one.

During his chat with Pant, Shaheen hilariously instructed him that he desires to bat just like the Indian southpaw and hit one-handed sixes like him.

“Yaar main soch raha hu aapki tarah bas batting shuru kar du, ek haath se chhakke lagaau (I’m thinking to start batting like you, hit one-handed sixes),” stated Shaheen Afridi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have been handed one other harm scare with quick bowler Mohammad Wasim pulling out of shape with again ache forward of the facet’s Asia Cup marketing campaign opener towards India.

The 21-year-old was despatched for an MRI scan to find out the severity of his harm after he complained of decrease again ache throughout a web session on the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)