Yamaha opens North India’s second ‘Blue Square’ premium outlet in Delhi

Yamaha Motor India introduced the opening of its first ‘Blue Square’ outlet in Dwarka, Delhi. The new outlet has been launched below the banner of ‘Sawhney Automobiles’. The firm knowledgeable that the brand new 3S facility will supply end-to-end gross sales, service and spares help.

The model says that its new ‘Blue Square’ showroom has been designed to outline ‘the legacy of Yamaha’s position in world motorsports’. The new outlet is claimed to supply a way of group, creating an area for patrons to attach with the ethos of the model. Yamaha’s new concept-driven showroom is unfold throughout 1940 sq.ft. in Dwarka, Delhi.

As per Yamaha, its new outlet has been introduced as a part of its ‘The call of the Blue’ model marketing campaign. “As part of ‘The Call of the Blue’ model marketing campaign, Yamaha is happy to announce the launch of the first Blue Square showroom in Delhi. The Northern area is an especially essential marketplace for Yamaha. Through these premium retailers, we purpose to supply charming digital and private experiences whereas conserving in thoughts the client preferences. Our motive for each buyer who steps right into a Blue Square showroom, is to achieve a way of belonging to Yamaha’s wealthy heritage in worldwide motorsports,” stated Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.

With the newest announcement, the corporate has reached 62 Blue Square retailers PAN India. Yamaha has its ‘Blue Square’ showrooms in Tamil Nadu Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and different North-Eastern States.

“The Blue Square showroom permits our prospects to work together with the model, purchase product data, and take a look at the Yamaha equipment and apparels, offering them with a clean shopping for and possession expertise,” Chihana added.

