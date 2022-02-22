Yamaha Wireless Headphones and Earphones Series Now in India: All Details

Yamaha has introduced the launch of six new wi-fi audio merchandise in India. The vary consists of premium wi-fi headphones and wi-fi neckband earphones. The new fashions characteristic Listening Care, which adjusts frequencies to permit listeners to listen to the total vary of sound at low volumes, which protects listening to well being. The new vary of wi-fi headphones is comprised of Yamaha YH-L700A, YH-E700A, and YH-E500A over-the-ear headphones, in addition to Yamaha EP-E70A, EP-E50A, and EP-E30A wi-fi neckband earphones.

According to Yamaha, the high-end Yamaha wi-fi headphones additionally characteristic Listening Optimiser, a characteristic that makes changes to music in real-time. Meanwhile, Yamaha’s YH-L700A wi-fi headphones characteristic head monitoring help, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), in addition to an Ambient Sound mode to listen to your environment when wanted.

Yamaha YH-L700A, YH-E700A, YH-E500A wi-fi headphones: Price in India, availability.

Starting with over-the-ear wi-fi headphones, Yamaha YH-L700A, probably the most premium within the section, carry a value in India of Rs. 43,300, whereas Yamaha YH-E700A and YH-E500A fashions are priced at Rs. 29,900 and Rs. 14,800, respectively.

All three wi-fi headphone fashions from Yamaha can be found for buy by way of Amazon, Yamaha Music shops, and Bajaao.com, in line with the corporate.

Yamaha YH-L700A specs, options

The high-end Yamaha YH-L700A over-the-ear headphones characteristic 40mm dynamic drivers, and provide help for SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. The headphones help the corporate’s companion app for the headphones to manage totally different settings. The pair options 3D sound immersion with head monitoring and inside microphones to measure listening situations, in line with Yamaha.

The Yamaha YH-L700A headphones characteristic ANC, which the corporate claims doesn’t intervene with the sound supply. The headphones include a swivel folding design and have a 3.5mm headphone jack for Hi-Res Audio help. The Yamaha YH-L700A headphones provide help for voice assistants on related units, and provide a most battery lifetime of 34 hours on a single cost. The wi-fi headphones weigh 330 grams.

Yamaha YH-E700A specs, options

Second in line, the Yamaha YH-E700A wi-fi over-the-ear headphones additionally characteristic 40mm dynamic drivers and include help for SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. The headphones work with Yamaha’s utility to manage settings and options. But in contrast to the high-end Yamaha YH-L700A mannequin, the Yamaha YH-E700A don’t characteristic 3D sound immersion and head monitoring. The headphones help the usage of microphones to watch inside listening situations.

According to the corporate, Yamaha YH-E700A additionally help ANC with out impacting the unique sound supply in addition to voice assistants on related units. They characteristic a swivel folding design and provide a 3.5mm headphone jack for Hi-Res Audio help. The Yamaha YH-E700A headphones provide a most of 35 hours of battery life on a single cost. The headphones weigh 325 grams, in line with Yamaha.

Yamaha YH-E500A specs, options

Unlike the Yamaha YH-E700A and YH-E700A headphones, that are over-the-ear headphones, the Yamaha YH-E500A headphones characteristic an on-ear design. The headphones are geared up with 40mm dynamic drivers and provide help for SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX, and aptX HD Bluetooth codecs.

The Yamaha YH-E500A helps ANC similar to the Yamaha YH-E700A and YH-E700A headphones. It additionally comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, however doesn’t help Hi-Res Audio. The headphones provide as much as 38 hours of battery life, the best among the many three headphones launched by the corporate in India. The Yamaha YH-E500A wi-fi headphones weigh 200 grams.

Yamaha EP-E70A, EP-E50A, EP-E30A wi-fi earphones: Price in India, availability

The Yamaha EP-E70A neckband-style wi-fi earphones are priced at Rs. 23,600, whereas equally designed Yamaha EP-E50A and EP-E30A fashions are priced at Rs. 12,400 and Rs. 4,890, respectively. Yamaha says all three fashions in its vary of wi-fi earphones in India will be bought from Amazon, Yamaha Music shops, and Bajaao.com.

Yamaha EP-E70A wi-fi earphones specs, options

The Yamaha EP-E70A wi-fi earphones characteristic a tough neckband design with 9.2mm dynamic drivers. The earphones characteristic help for SBC, AAC, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. Yamaha EP-E70A provide as much as 10 metres of Bluetooth vary with out interference.

Like the headphones, the Yamaha EP-E70A earphones are mentioned to characteristic superior ANC that doesn’t have an effect on the unique audio supply. The earphones include help for voice assistant on related units and provide 18 hours of battery life with the ANC characteristic enabled. The earphones weigh 90 grams.

Yamaha EP-E50A wi-fi earphones specs, options

The newly launched Yamaha EP-E50A earphones characteristic a smooth neckband design, with 9mm dynamic drivers. The earphones include help for SBC, AAC, Qualcomm aptX HD Bluetooth codecs. The Yamaha EP-E50A additionally provide as much as 10 metres of communication vary with out interference.

But in contrast to the Yamaha EP-E70A, the brand new Yamaha EP-E50A earphones don’t help superior ANC characteristic that doesn’t have an effect on the supply audio however common ANC as an alternative. These help voice assistant on related units and include 9 hours of battery life, precisely half of the playback supplied by the extra premium Yamaha EP-E70A earphones, with ANC enabled. The wi-fi headphones weigh 35 grams.

Yamaha EP-E30A wi-fi earphones specs, options

The most inexpensive earphones within the sequence, the Yamaha EP-E30A, characteristic a smooth neckband design, with 8.6mm dynamic drivers. The earphones solely help the SBC and AAC codecs, in contrast to the Yamaha EP-E70A and EP-E50A fashions that additionally characteristic help for Qualcomm’s proprietary codec. The earphones provide a ten metres vary, with out interference.

Yamaha EP-E30A wi-fi earphones don’t help ANC however include help for voice assistants on related units and provide as much as 14 hours of battery backup. Yamaha EP-E30A wi-fi earphones weigh 19.5 grams.