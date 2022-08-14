Yamuna River continues to flow above danger mark in Delhi, evacuation efforts intensified
As the Yamuna River continued to stream above the hazard mark of
205.33 metre in Delhi on Saturday, officers intensified their
efforts to evacuate folks from susceptible areas. A flood alert has
additionally been issued.
Before breaching the hazard stage, the Yamuna River began
flowing precariously near the warning stage of 204.5 metre in
Delhi on Friday after heavy rains within the higher catchment areas two
days in the past, authorities stated.
The administration, irrigation, and flood management departments
had deployed 34 boats and cell pumps in anticipation of flooding
in low-lying areas.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to
very heavy rainfall occurred at just a few locations in Uttarakhand and
Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The administration is protecting a
shut watch on the scenario as extra rain is anticipated within the
area.
The flood management room reported a discharge charge of round 2.21
lakh cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar
district at 3 pm on Thursday and 1.55 lakh cusecs later.
Normally, the stream charge on the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusec,
however the discharge elevated after heavy rainfall in catchment
areas.
One cusec is equal to twenty-eight.32 litre per second. The water
discharged from the barrage usually takes two-three days to succeed in
the capital.