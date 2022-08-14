Yamuna River continues to flow above danger mark in Delhi, evacuation efforts intensified

As the Yamuna River continued to stream above the hazard mark of

205.33 metre in Delhi on Saturday, officers intensified their

efforts to evacuate folks from susceptible areas. A flood alert has

additionally been issued.

Before breaching the hazard stage, the Yamuna River began

flowing precariously near the warning stage of 204.5 metre in

Delhi on Friday after heavy rains within the higher catchment areas two

days in the past, authorities stated.

The administration, irrigation, and flood management departments

had deployed 34 boats and cell pumps in anticipation of flooding

in low-lying areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to

very heavy rainfall occurred at just a few locations in Uttarakhand and

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The administration is protecting a

shut watch on the scenario as extra rain is anticipated within the

area.

The flood management room reported a discharge charge of round 2.21

lakh cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

district at 3 pm on Thursday and 1.55 lakh cusecs later.

Normally, the stream charge on the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusec,

however the discharge elevated after heavy rainfall in catchment

areas.

One cusec is equal to twenty-eight.32 litre per second. The water

discharged from the barrage usually takes two-three days to succeed in

the capital.