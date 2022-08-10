Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo remains sidelined with back tightness

SEATTLE — When Anthony Rizzo was scratched with lower-back tightness earlier than Friday’s recreation in St. Louis, each he and Aaron Boone mentioned they have been assured it wasn’t as severe because the final time he missed time with the damage.

But he’s ended up lacking extra video games this time round, as he was held out of the lineup for a fifth straight recreation on Tuesday.

Asked in regards to the discrepancy, Boone mentioned Tuesday earlier than the Yankees’ 1-0, 13-inning loss to the Mariners: “Just being really cautious. … I think it just improved quicker last time. I don’t think it’s as bad.”

Provided Rizzo doesn’t expertise any setbacks, Boone mentioned, “I’d expect him in there [Wednesday]. He’s doing really well. We’re just giving it one more day.”

After Wednesday’s day recreation at T-Mobile Park, although, the Yankees will fly by means of the evening to get to Boston, the place they open a collection on Friday towards the Red Sox, so it stays to be seen how the again handles the journey.

Anthony Rizzo Corey Sipkin

Giancarlo Stanton gained’t be again for the upcoming collection in Boston, in keeping with Boone.

“He may be with us, however I don’t suppose he’ll be taking part in,’’ Boone mentioned.

Stanton might additionally want some rehab at-bats earlier than returning to the lineup after being out since July 23 with left Achilles tendinitis.

Maybe this newest Josh Donaldson stretch is sustainable, at the very least for the following couple of weeks.

Josh Donaldson will get hit by a pitch through the Yankees’ loss. AP

The third baseman, who went 0-for-3 within the Yankees’ loss on Tuesday evening, had a season-high 4 hits in Monday’s win over the Mariners, extending the recent streak he’s been on this month.

Since Aug. 1, Donaldson entered Tuesday 10-for-26 with 4 doubles, two homers and eight RBIs, together with 4 walks and eight strikeouts in his seven video games in August.

Over the course of his profession, Donaldson has hit higher in August than another month (.997 OPS).

He mentioned Monday his swing has felt higher over the past two weeks than it has all season, however his slugging proportion of .405 is the bottom of his profession.

The 36-year-old handled a sore proper shoulder earlier within the yr, in what’s been arguably his least productive season as a significant leaguer.

Closer Clay Holmes, who pitched a scoreless inning on Tuesday evening, had allowed six runs in 2 ²/₃ innings in his earlier three outings getting into Tuesday, however his struggles lengthen again to July 12.

Before final evening, the right-hander had appeared in 9 video games and given up 10 earned runs in 8 ¹/₃ innings on 11 hits, eight walks and 4 hit by pitches.

He’s additionally allowed at the very least one base runner in every of these outings.

Boone mentioned he was dedicated to utilizing Holmes on Monday, since he hadn’t pitched since Friday. And Monday’s outing was simply Holmes’ second in over per week.

But the Yankees are additionally ensuring to not overwork Holmes, who pitched a career-high 70 innings final season and is at 47 ²/₃ innings to date this season.

It was unrealistic to count on Holmes to keep up the numbers he put up within the first half, however the Yankees are additionally attempting to give you the easiest way to make use of the right-hander, now that they’ve added right-handers Scott Effross and Lou Trivino and with Aroldis Chapman within the midst of his greatest stretch because the opening month of the season.