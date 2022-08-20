Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win

NEW YORK — Rather than escape, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have been shut out.

Again.

Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays grew to become the newest crew to clean the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to 4 measly singles Friday evening in a 4-0 win

The Yankees did not get a runner past second base as they misplaced for the 14th time in 18 video games.

New York have been shut out 3 times within the final six video games and 5 occasions within the final 13. Judge and his teammates have been shut out simply six occasions of their first 107 video games.

“I feel like we’re pressing a little bit,” Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu stated. “Ticked off, frustrated, all of it.”

New York noticed its lead over second-place Toronto shrink to eight video games, its smallest since June 13.

“We can talk about that — eight, nine, seven, 10 — we need to play better. If we play like this, it’s not going to matter anyway,” Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone stated.

The Blue Jays gained their third in a row. In that span, their beginning pitchers have mixed to permit just one earned run in 20 innings.

Gausman allowed 4 hits in seven innings, putting out seven with one stroll. He pitched after Ross Stripling carried an ideal sport into the seventh inning Wednesday and after Jose Berrios opened the Yankees collection by giving up two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

“We say hitting is contagious, pitching can be, too,” interim supervisor John Schneider stated. “You watch ‘Strip’ and you watch Jose and then Kevin’s about as good of a competitor as there is. So he kind of wanted to come out and kind of make a statement and keep the ball rolling.”

It was the third scoreless effort in 4 begins for Gausman (9-9), a span during which he has a 1.75 ERA.

“Kind of sounds bad to say, but we’re always trying to pitch better than the guy the night before,” Gausman stated.

The right-hander issued a one-out stroll to Judge within the first and gave up a two-out single to Josh Donaldson earlier than retiring 10 in a row.

Gausman induced Isiah Kiner-Falafa to hit right into a double play in between fifth-inning singles by Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera and struck out Donaldson to strand Anthony Rizzo following a two-out single within the sixth.

“At times when the offense is struggling, we have a lot of guys who can put runs on the board with one swing, so I think at times we can get a little — I feel like we need to play the hero a little bit too much,” Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka stated.

Yimi Garcia threw an ideal eighth and Jordan Romano tossed a hitless ninth in a non-save scenario.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI groundout within the third earlier than Alejandro Kirk led off the fourth by singling in opposition to Jameson Taillon (11-4). Teoscar Hernandez adopted with a protracted homer to left-center — the 14th surrendered within the final 11 begins by Taillon, who gave up simply six homers in his first 12 begins.

Danny Jansen had a sacrifice fly within the ninth for the Blue Jays, who’ve outscored the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles 19-3 during the last three video games.

Taillon allowed six hits and walked none with 5 strikeouts over five-plus innings. He has a 5.35 ERA since carrying an ideal sport into the eighth inning in opposition to the Los Angeles Angels on June 2.

CABRERA’S BIG CATCH

Cabrera made an instantaneous impression in his first massive league begin in proper subject by leaping on the eight-foot wall and robbing Gurriel of a homer on the primary pitch of the sport by Taillon.

The rookie punctuated the catch by flexing and yelling earlier than firing the ball again into the infield and exchanging an enthusiastic hand slap with Judge, the middle fielder.

It was simply the fourth skilled begin in proper subject for Cabrera, whose versatility — he’s the primary participant in Yankees historical past to make his first three begins at three completely different positions, he began at third base and shortstop earlier this week — and vitality has already impressed supervisor Aaron Boone.

VLADDY 500

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who turned 23 on March 16, collected his five hundredth profession hit by doubling to steer off the sixth. His Hall of Famer father had 305 hits previous to turning 24.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF/DH George Springer did not play after fouling a ball off his knee whereas going 5-for-5 in Thursday’s win. … LHP Tim Mayza (dislocated proper shoulder) will start a rehab project at Triple-A Buffalo Saturday. He was injured Aug. 6 following a collision at residence plate with the Minnesota Twins’ Nick Gordon.

Yankees: OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (left Achilles tendinitis) labored out previous to the sport and is anticipated to start a rehab project with Double-A Somerset on Saturday. Boone stated Stanton might return because the Yankees’ DH as quickly as Wednesday. … RHP Luis Severino (proper lat pressure) threw 30 pitches Thursday and is scheduled to throw once more Saturday earlier than throwing batting observe in opposition to Stanton on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Mitch White (1-3, 3.72 ERA) will make his third begin since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.30 ERA) is 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA in 5 begins because the All-Star break.