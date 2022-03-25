Yankees’ Estevan Florial off to slow start at plate

Here are some notable nuggets that occurred throughout Yankees’ spring training action on Thursday:

Jonny on the spot

With the Yankees looking to use Aroldis Chapman outside of the ninth inning every now and then, Jonathan Loaisiga figures to get some closing probabilities this season. He tossed a scoreless inning in opposition to Detroit.

Going batty

The Yankees have been ready for Estevan Florial’s bat to develop for years. The 24-year-old defensive whiz performed properly in proper subject, however went hitless in three at-bats and is 0-for-8 this spring, so it’s turning into much more unlikely he’ll win a spot on the roster.

Caught my eye

Roger Clemens was available to look at his son, Kody, a minor league third baseman for the Tigers. And forward of Clemens in Detroit’s lineup was Daz Cameron, Mike Cameron’s son, who has spent components of the final two seasons within the majors with the Tigers as an outfielder.

Friday’s schedule

Luis Severino is ready to make his second Grapefruit League begin when the Yankees go to the Phillies at BayCare Ballpark at 1:05 p.m.