Yankees’ Joey Gallo’s strikeout numbers keep rising

Here are some notable nuggets that occurred throughout Yankees’ spring training action on Friday:

A great possibility

After Aaron Boone all however assured Albert Abreu’s presence on the Opening Day roster, partly as a result of the right-hander is out of choices and might’t be despatched to the minors with out going via waivers, Abreu threw 1 ²/₃ shutout innings and hasn’t allowed a run in 4 ²/₃ innings this spring.

Gallo’s humor

Joey Gallo is selecting up the place he left off final season. He fanned twice extra and has whiffed 11 instances in 27 plate appearances this spring. Gallo had an MLB-high 213 strikeouts final season. He’s additionally simply 4-for-24 with a pair of extra-base hits.

Caught my eye

Miguel Cabrera turns 39 this month, however he was nonetheless capable of take Chad Green deep to the other subject. It was the primary homer allowed by Green this spring and the primary one hit by Cabrera. The slugger has 502 residence runs in his profession.

Saturday’s schedule

Luis Severino is scheduled to make his first begin since experiencing a sore arm following his final outing final Friday, because the Yankees play host to the Braves at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa at 1:05 p.m.